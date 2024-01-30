Online Reputation Management Expert Chris Silver Smith To Present Advanced Techniques At Pubcon Conference In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Silver Smith, Online Reputation Management Expert

Noted Internet Reputation Expert and frequent SEO Expert Witness, Chris Silver Smith, will present multiple techniques for improving online reputations.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noted Online Reputation Management Expert and frequent SEO Expert Witness in litigation, Chris Silver Smith , will be speaking at the upcoming Pubcon Las Vegas 2024 conference and will be presenting multiple contemporary techniques for managing and improving online reputations in Google search engine results.Smith has long worked in internet marketing and technology, going back nearly three decades. Smith is a longtime writer at Search Engine Land, the preeminent search engine news and information website, and his background includes search engine optimization (SEO) consulting for Fortune 500 and top internet retailer websites. Smith is also a contributor and technical reviewer for the definitive search engine optimization book, The Art of SEO 4th edition, which was published in 2023. As an internet marketer, Smith is particularly known for his work in Online Reputation Management, which has included consulting for both large companies and individuals. He and his firm have managed the online presence of public figures and major brands and have helped numerous people emerge from negative representations.Smith is also known for his work as an SEO Expert Witness, having served on major lawsuits involving trademark infringement, online defamation, and internet technology. Some of Smith's clients in this work have included: GoDaddy, Starbucks, Versace, and Adidas. In the past year, Smith's testimony in court helped a defamation victim to win their case against Google.Google's ever-evolving algorithm and switch to displaying continuously-scrolling search results have made Online Reputation Management particularly challenging in 2024.Smith states, "The advent of AI and machine learning techniques have made it very difficult for reputation specialists to help clients overcome the ranking strength of major news media as well as social media and online forums. However, with our ongoing research and development, we have likewise evolved additional techniques that have positive effects and can help balance the scales in situations where negative information sometimes has an outsized prominence."In the upcoming Pubcon session, Chris Silver Smith has signaled that he will present techniques that can help various forms of content rank high up in the search results, helping to offset and displace negative items to be less readily visible. He will further provide optimization methods specific to subjects' "Knowledge Panels" which can help improve them, expand them, and strengthen them. Knowledge Panels are a product of Google's incorporation and display of its Knowledge Graph, which is its collection of facts and information around topics that include people, organizations, creative works, and other topics."Some techniques," remarks Smith, "are outside of traditional technical work and can involve a deep understanding of the interrelations between human psychology, online technology, media, and legal strategies. Sometimes, it takes a combination of disciplines to effectively cause a negative item to disappear or to considerably reduce its visibility so that it no longer causes ongoing harm."Smith's presentation will be during the conference's "Search and Social Reputation Management" session on Tuesday, March 5, 2023. The session will be primarily of interest to those working as Online Reputation Management consultants and defamation attorneys and also to individuals and companies seeking information in how to manage their own reputations online.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Chris Silver Smith is CEO and Founder of Argent Media, a search engine marketing agency in Dallas, Texas, which specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Advertising (PPC), Social Media Management, Website Design & Development, and Online Reputation Management. Smith has provided SEO strategic consulting to Fortune 500 companies, top internet retailers, small businesses, and individuals. Smith is a longtime writer for Search Engine Land and was the winner of Verizon's Individual Excellence Award for his SEO project when he worked for the corporation. For more information, visit ArgentMedia.Pubcon is one of the oldest annual Internet marketing conferences, offering a multi-track educational program featuring some of the industry's leading businesses, speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors involved in social media, Internet marketing, search engines, and online advertising. The 2024 Pubcon Las Vegas Conference will take place at the iconic MGM Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4th-6th, 2024. The conference will include sessions that dive deep into the most significant change to search marketing in the last twenty years: the appearance of AI in search and its use in all aspects of search marketing. For more information, visit the Pubcon website .

