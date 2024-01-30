Travel Better In 2024 With Marriott Bonvoy's New Global Promotion That Fast Tracks Elite Status While Exploring Over 30 Hotel Brands Across The World

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Members will say "1,000 times yes" to earning up to 76,000 bonus points and higher elite status!

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program is bringing back its much-loved global promotion offering members bonus points and Elite Night Credits on each night of their stay. From February 13 to April 29, registered members can earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite Night Credit on each night during the promotional earning period. Registration begins today and runs through April 15.

Travel Better in 2024 with Marriott Bonvoy's New Global Promotion

Marriott Bonvoy welcomes members to explore its extensive portfolio of over 30 hotel brands and earn up to 76,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and 76 bonus Elite Night Credits. Once members are registered for the promotion, they can earn twice each night, starting on their first night.

Bonus points can be redeemed in an abundant

of ways – through hotel stays across the unrivaled

portfolio or through Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy stays as well as through unique experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Bonus Elite Night Credits

accelerate earning toward elite status, enabling members to reach

a higher Marriott Bonvoy membership tier more quickly. For example, with this promotion, a member can achieve Silver Elite status in just five nights instead of 10 . With Silver Elite status, members can unlock new benefits such as late check-out and 10% bonus points on eligible future hotel stays.

Additional details listed below:



Registration is open here now through April 15, 2023. The promotion earning period runs from February 13 to April 29, 2024.

Stays completed prior to registration are not eligible to earn with this promotion. Members must register before April 15, 2024.

With this promotion, members can earn unlimited bonus points and bonus Elite Night Credits during the 76-day earning period, up to 76,000 bonus points and 76 bonus Elite Night Credits.

A hotel must participate in Marriott Bonvoy at the time of the stay to qualify as a stay night under the promotional terms.

Members must book stays directly with Marriott on Marriott, in the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center. Rates available through most third-party online retailers and select travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion. Stays at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott Executive Apartments®, and owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club®, Grand Residences by Marriott®, Marriott Grand Residence Club®, Sheraton Vacation Club®, Westin Vacation Club®, The Ritz-Carlton Club®, St. Regis Residence Club® and Luxury Collection Residence Club, are not eligible for bonus Points or bonus Elite Night Credits for this promotion.

