16 Handles Launches Better-For-You Flavors To Spoon Into A Healthy 2024 And Sweeten National Frozen Yogurt Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Frozen Dessert Brand to Debut Three New Flavor Categories, Offers $5 of Free Frozen Yogurt Feb. 6

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spoon your way into a healthier and sweeter 2024 as New York City's beloved self-serve frozen yogurt and soft serve shop, 16 Handles

has launched a trio of innovative and better-for-you flavors, just in time for National Frozen Yogurt Day next week.

Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with 16 Handles!

Continue Reading

As health-conscious trends continue to grow, 16 Handles is leading the way by introducing flavors catering to popular diet trends. Crafted by the innovative flavor lab of the growing national franchise brand, the new unique offerings continue to showcase 16 Handles' mission of delivering a happy, delicious, and sustainable experience:



Keto Chocolate Brownie Soft Serve: Indulge guilt-free with this low-carb keto-friendly soft serve. Partnering with the premium keto ice cream manufacturer Two Spoons, the new soft serve contains real keto brownie bits folded into a creamy zero-sugar-added chocolate base. Boasting just 3g net carbs per full serving, it's a perfect treat for those watching their carb intake. The flavor launched on Jan. 16.

Zero Sugar Added and Fat-Free Cinnamon Rice Pudding: A first-of-its-kind fat-free, low-sugar option that satisfies your sweet cravings without compromising your health goals. This flavor launches on Feb. 16. High Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana: Packed with real whey protein, this flavor launches March 16 and is a powerhouse with more than 2x as much protein as any other 16 Handles flavor. It's a delicious nod to the classic workout smoothie, making it our highest protein flavor ever.

Additionally, on National Frozen Yogurt Day Tuesday, February 6, 2024, 16 Handles invites all guests to join the celebration with a special offer. Download the 16 Handles app and use code FROYODAY24 to enjoy $5 of free froyo.

"We're thrilled to introduce our better-for-you flavors that not only taste good, but feel good. After having huge growth in 2023, we are excited to celebrate our biggest National Frozen Yogurt Day yet!" said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. "We're always testing new products and have some crazy flavors planned for the rest of 2024 that we can't wait for our loyal fans around the country to try!"

16 Handles continues to push the boundaries of innovation and flavor, setting itself apart with its contemporary store design, exclusive and addictive product lineup, and unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings, and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough.

To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit .

About 16 Handles

16 Handles

opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE 16 Handles