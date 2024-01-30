Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What's New In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exciting new experiences await those traveling to The Beach this year



MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina's Grand Strand is ringing in the new year with a host of all-new activities, experiences and culinary delights. With over 60 miles of stunning beaches and 14 unique communities, the Myrtle Beach area invites travelers of all ages to try something new and exciting at The Beach this year.



The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, a championship golf course along the Atlantic Ocean renowned for its beauty, will host the first PGA Tour event in Myrtle Beach history with the Myrtle Beach Classic on May 9-12, 2024.

"Our ever-evolving destination continues to see exponential growth, innovation and advancement in terms of diverse offerings and experiences for all," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to The Beach who are looking for year-round relaxation and adventure paired with sunny skies and Southern hospitality."

New developments in Myrtle Beach include:

Events & Attractions



Myrtle Beach Classic

– The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic (May 9-12, 2024) will be the first PGA Tour event in Myrtle Beach history. Hosted by Visit Myrtle Beach, along with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Golf Tourism Solutions, and South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the event will be held at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club , a championship golf course, well renowned for its beauty along the Atlantic Ocean.

Carolina Country Music Festival – After a highly successful, completely sold out 2023 event, the Carolina Country Music Festival will be returning to Myrtle Beach June 6-9, 2024. Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen are already confirmed as headliners along with other fan favorites!

PopStroke –Designed by Tiger Woods, PopStroke will be opening at Broadway at the Beach in spring 2024, offering a family-friendly golf experience that offers a full-service restaurant and two putting golf courses.

Greg Rowles Legacy Theater – The brainchild of veteran local performer Greg Rowles, the Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre is slated to open in spring 2024. This renowned venue will feature world-class singers and musicians offering diverse and captivating performances.

Myrtle Waves Water Park – In addition to over 20 waterslides, a wave pool and lazy river, Myrtle Waves Water Park will be adding a new "Wild Water Racer" mat slide for the 2024 season. This exhilarating ride will allow up to four people to lay on a mat on their stomachs and slide down head first. The water park will also be expanding their cabana and shaded seating area for the season. Surfside Beach Pier Reconstruction - The town of Surfside Beach is reconstructing their iconic pier after it suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Built to withstand hurricane force winds, the pier will feature a restaurant and vendor space and is slated to be completed in 2024.

Food & Drink



Coffee & Cream Cabana – A new addition to award-winning Chef Heidi Vukov's portfolio, Coffee

& Cream Cabana at Heidi's Corner opened in spring 2023 and offers 16 hand-crafted seasonal flavors of ice cream, homemade waffle cones, cookie ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cakes, as well as specialty coffees, light fare foods and treats.

Neptune Bistro & Raw Bar – Opened in 2023, Neptune Bistro & Raw Bar is the newest addition to the Murrells Inlet

Marshwalk, featuring craft cocktails, fresh and innovative cuisine, and breathtaking waterfront views.

O.A.K. Prime - Opened in April 2023 by Myrtle Beach native, Chef Jarrett King, O.A.K. Prime offers fine dining in Carolina Forest featuring re-imagined classic dishes with a southern twist.

Mimosas – Opened in June 2023, Mimosas is a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant with indoor/outdoor seating, an extensive list of mimosa drinks and a unique menu that includes elevated brunch offerings like their signature, fried lobster and waffles.

Blue Drum Waterfront Restaurant – Boasting the best view in Little River, Blue Drum Waterfront Restaurant opened in April 2023 and offers unique seafood dishes paired with stunning scenery.

Voodoo Brewing Co.

– Opened in October 2023, Voodoo Brewing Co. in Murrells Inlet boasts 24 taps pouring mostly Voodoo beers and seltzers with the occasional local brew added in, as well as a menu of brewpub food on steroids. The 4,750 sq. ft. building offers a relaxed atmosphere with outdoor seating and a games area.

The Tasting Room on 9th - Opening this spring, The Tasting Room on 9th will be the first official wine bar in the newly developed Arts and Innovation District. Boasting a wide selection of wines from around the world and a curated menu with food pairings, The Tasting Room will offer an inclusive, community-centered space where everyone from the wine novice to the experienced connoisseur feels welcome.

Swig & Swine - Its first venture outside of Charleston, Swig & Swine 's fifth location will be opening in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District later this year, offering award-winning barbecue and a diverse selection of craft beer. Mura - Myrtle Beach's first conveyor-belt restaurant, Mura will feature Asian staples such as milk bread and Bibimbap, letting guests select small dishes from a moving platform, allowing them to try a variety of menu items during the dining experience. Opening early 2024.

Lodging & Transportation





DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront – Slated for completion in spring 2024, the $30 million renovation of the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront will see the north tower transformed into a Tapestry Resort by Hilton, offering luxurious waterfront amenities.



Holiday Inn Club Vacations Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort

– Holiday Inn Club Vacations Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort is scheduled to open in April 2024. This new 11-acre resort on the Grand Strand is already available to book and features 152 one-to-four-bedroom villas, each including patios with ocean views and a portion designated for luxury options, with 60 villas that will be part of Signature Collection, the company's luxury product.

The George Hotel

- In Georgetown's historic district, The George is the town's first boutique hotel and offers 56 artfully-inspired guest rooms, creative on-site dining, meeting space, and direct marina access for guests arriving by boat.

Compass Hotel North Myrtle Beach @ Margaritaville - Featuring approximately 150 guestrooms, an indoor and outdoor pool experience, fitness center, meeting space, a 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Provisions Grab & Go and a complimentary breakfast buffet, Compass Hotel North Myrtle Beach will bring a laid-back, boutique hotel vibe and a sense of paradise to the community with inspired rooms and thoughtful amenities. Opening is slated for early 2025. Flight Routes – Breeze Airways will begin non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach from Providence (RI), Charleston (WV), Tampa (FL) and Hartford (CT) in 2024.



