Quantitative Brokers Names David Kalita As CEO To Drive Client-Focused Innovation And Expansion For Leading Algo Execution Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quantitative Brokers (QB) , a leading provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global Futures, Options, and OTC Fixed Income markets, today announced that David Kalita has been named Chief Executive Officer to lead QB's next phase of client-driven development and expansion. The appointment is effective immediately and Mr. Kalita will be based at the firm's New York headquarters. He succeeds QB CEO and Co-Founder Christian Hauff, who stepped down at year-end 2023 and remains on the Board of Directors.



"I am proud to lead an organization focused on providing research-driven trading solutions that reduce transaction costs, handle complex structures, measure trade execution performance, and boost workflow efficiencies," said Mr. Kalita. "I look forward to working closely with our clients and talented team to roll out new offerings while enhancing the value that we deliver to the market."

"Leading Financial Institutions turn to us daily for intelligent market execution. Our goal is to always partner with our clients to continuously improve performance, innovate in new markets and unlock new geographies," said Matt O'Hara, QB Executive Chairman of the Board. "We are excited about David driving this next chapter of development and growth, and thank Christian for his leadership in cementing QB as the leading brand in algo execution."



Mr. Kalita joins QB after more than a decade at Bridgewater Associates, where he was most recently Head of Product Management in Trading. Prior to that role, he was Head of FX, Futures, and Equities Execution. He holds a Master's in Finance from Princeton University and a Bachelor's of Science in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Michigan.

QB was founded in 2008 by Mr. Hauff and Dr. Robert Almgren, who continues as Chief Scientist. In 2020, Deutsche Börse acquired a majority ownership position in QB .

"We are thrilled to have David on board to help drive our business and performance to the next level," said Dr. Almgren. "I am looking forward to collaborating with him and the team to further strengthen our position as the premier trade execution solutions provider."

About Quantitative Brokers (QB)

Quantitative Brokers (QB ) is an independent global financial technology company that provides advanced algorithms and data-driven analytics to clients in the Futures, US Cash Treasury and Options markets. The company is built and driven by a research-focused culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to enable our clients to achieve their trading objecitves. Headquartered in New York, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai. QB is part of the Deutsche Börse Group.

QB currently supports the world's largest exchanges, covering more than 100+ futures instruments and US Cash Treasury markets. QB's robust suite of premium algorithms - Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll and Striker - help Futures and Fixed-Income traders achieve best execution while reducing trading costs. QB's algorithms are available in leading EMS/OMS platforms, via the firm's proprietary application on the Bloomberg App Portal, or directly via FIX.

SOURCE Quantitative Brokers