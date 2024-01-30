Moravian University Hosting An Event To Officially Launch The New School Of Professional Studies & Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moravian University

announced it will host an event to officially launch the School of Professional Studies and Innovation (SPSI), a school designed to provide academic programs designed for adult learners who want to advance or reimagine their professional careers. Faculty, staff, community partners and other members of the Lehigh Valley business community are expected to attend. The launch event will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Payne Gallery (346 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018) on Moravian's Priscilla Payne Hurd (South) campus.



"This event will celebrate the launch of this exciting new school, which will impact adult learners, as well our community and corporate organizations, in the Lehigh Valley and beyond," said Bryon L. Grigsby, president of Moravian University. "Courses in the new school will be taught by industry experts, experts who will help prepare our students for a marketplace and a digital economy that's changing every day with new innovations in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and new areas of business automation and transformation to name just a few."

In October 2023, Moravian University announced that Deirdre Letson-Christofalo, Ed.D.

had been named Associate Provost and Dean of the School of Professional Studies and Innovation. The School of Professional Studies and Innovation will focus on adult learners interested in earning an advanced degree, like a Master's in Cybersecurity, or a professional certificate, like a Certificate in Project Management, in a school that provides flexible, online options. In addition, those adults that want to finish their bachelor's degree will find programs available within SPSI.

