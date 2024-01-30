Asia-Pacific Space-Based Laser Communication Market Report 2023-2033: Low Data Latency Using GEO Relay Or LEO Constellation Is Driving Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Space-based Laser Communication Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region generated around $0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.88 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 26.38% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Since the introduction of second-generation satellites with intersatellite links (ISL), the market for space-based laser communication has grown significantly. Technologies that improve communication performance both on Earth and in space, like artificial intelligence (AI), electronically steered antennas (ESAs), part miniaturization, and intersatellite linkages (ISLs), are the main drivers of this growth.

Business Dynamics:

Business Drivers



Deployment of Quantum Key Distribution for Secure Data Exchange



Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission

Low Data Latency Using GEO Relay or LEO Constellation

Business Challenges



Distortions in Laser Signals During Space-to-Ground Communication



Use of Higher Optical Power in Comparison to Terrestrial Application

Need for Accurate Beam Pointing

Business Strategies

New Product Launches, Developments, and Others

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts and Others

Business Opportunities



Direct Data Downstream from LEO Earth Observation Satellites-to-Ground Enhancement and Development of Optical Ground Station Design for Coherent Communication Market Introduction

The market for space-based laser communication in the Asia-Pacific region has grown and advanced significantly in recent years. With the potential to improve satellite networks' capabilities and bridge the digital divide, laser-based satellite communication presents a viable option. It can be used for a number of purposes, including edge computing, virtual private networks, advanced 5G/6G services, and seamless internet connectivity to and from space. Furthermore, another useful application that laser-based satellite communication can offer is the capacity to communicate with assets that are in the air.

Furthermore, satellite constellations in the Asia-Pacific area are anticipated to drive the market. These constellations provide worldwide or nearly worldwide coverage, guaranteeing constant satellite availability and facilitating unbroken connectivity and data gathering for uses such as global positioning systems, data relay, telecommunications, and Earth observation. Satellite constellations offer new possibilities for industries such as telecommunications, space exploration, climate monitoring, surveillance, and security in the APAC region. Ongoing and Upcoming Projects

Space-based Adaptive Communications Node Program (Space-BACN)

Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC)

Development and Demonstration of Inter-Satellite Optical Communication Network System

BlackJack Program

Integrated LCRD Low-Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T)

Network of Optical Stations for Data Transfer to Earth from Space (NODES) Artemis 2 Optical Communications System (O2O) Market Segmentation Segmentation 1: by End-user:

Government and Military Commercial Segmentation 2: by Solution:

Space-to-Space

Space-to-Other Application Space-to-Ground Station Segmentation 3: by Region: Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific The key manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Asia Pacific region include:

Renesas Electronics Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific industrial space-based laser communication market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market? What is the current and future revenue scenario of the Asia-Pacific industrial space-based laser communication market? Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Asia-Pacific Space-based Laser Communication Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900