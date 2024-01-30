(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Asia-Pacific automotive integrated antenna system market (excluding China) is projected to reach $393.4 million by 2031 from $132.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period 2022-2031. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and technology improvements are anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive integrated antenna system market.
Industry Trends
Demand for Permanent Internet Connection Rise in Integration of Infotainment Systems Implementation of Antenna Farm
Business Dynamics
Business Drivers
Increasing Sales of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety Growing Automotive Connectivity Services Collision Warning Connected Parking Vehicle Management Business Challenges
Conflict between Requirements for Smaller Device Size and Larger Antenna Bandwidth Business Strategies
Product Development Market Development Corporate Strategies
Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations Mergers and Acquisitions Business Opportunities
Widescale Technological Advances Rising Incorporation of Wireless Technology
Market Introduction
Several factors are driving the automotive integrated antenna system market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. These factors include the increasing demand for Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the growing production and sales of electric vehicles, and the widespread implementation of 5G networks. Large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are deliberately concentrating on slow technical developments in order to gain a substantial portion of the market in established automobile markets. A significant increase in data flow into and out of vehicles is required for emerging applications like vehicle-to-everything (V2X), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), firmware-over-the-air (FOTA), diagnostics, real-time maps, etc. This has resulted in a significant expansion in the number and types of antennas. The position of these antenna systems must be carefully considered in order to achieve best performance.
The increasing number of vehicles being equipped with antennas is a problem in terms of packaging and positioning strategies that work, given the variety of vehicle types and elements that influence wireless system reception.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles
Segmentation 2: by Antenna Type
Planar Antenna Non-Planar Antenna
Segmentation 3: by Component
Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Antennas Cables Data Connectors
Segmentation 4: by Antenna Design
Shark-Fin Antenna (without TCU) Antenna Farm (Without TCU) Antenna Farm with TCU TCU Box with Integrated Antenna Antenna Farm with Slim TCU
Segmentation 5: by Connectivity
GNSS/GPS WiFi-Bluetooth Cellular Others
Segmentation 6: by Frequency
High Frequency Very High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency
Segmentation 7: by Country
Japan India South Korea Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
Harada Industry Co. Ltd. Denso Corporation Yokogawa Electric Corporation AGC Automotive ACE Technologies Corporation Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the automotive integrated antenna system market? What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve/maintain their market positioning and strategy adopted by new players entering in market space? What are the different segments based on antenna type, component, design, connectivity, placement, frequency, and vehicle type in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 96
| Forecast Period
| 2022-2031
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $132.9 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
| $393.4 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.8%
| Regions Covered
| Asia Pacific
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107787103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.