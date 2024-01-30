FDA Clears Magstim Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation System Horizon 3.0 With Stimguide Pro

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS and CARMARTHENSHIRE, United Kingdom, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magstim, the global leader in neuroscience research and treatment for mental health, has been awarded FDA clearance for the Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro. This provides physicians, nurse practitioners, clinicians, and researchers with the most advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation technology (TMS) available to treat patients diagnosed with depressive or obsessive-compulsive conditions*.



“With just one screen, this system is simple to use and navigate,” said Anthony Baldwin Polizzi, Senior TMS Technician, My Psychiatrist, Florida, USA.“The new Bluetooth anatomical pointer makes it easy to map and treat patients. I like it a lot.”

The first integrated TMS system with navigation, Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro builds on the current successful H 3.0 platform used by practices worldwide, and adds new advanced camera technology, software designed to allow for precise treatment targeting. All patient treatments and technology are now centralized on one screen, designed to reduce complexity, and provide a greater focus on patient care.

TMS non-invasive brain stimulation uses an electromagnetic coil to stimulate nerve cells in the region of the brain involved in mood control and depression.

Magstim developed the first TMS system more than 30 years ago, used in more than 16,000 neuroscientific and clinical research studies. Thousands of physicians, nurse practitioners, researchers and mental health professionals worldwide use Magstim TMS to treat patients.

StimGuide Pro advanced navigation is designed to improve coil positioning for repeatability and accuracy. New camera and navigation workflow ensure magnetic pulses are delivered to targeted brain regions, improving patient outcomes. Magstim Connect enables multiple compatible systems to be managed from one central system.

“We are passionate about helping patients worldwide to improve their mental health,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO, Magstim.“We worked with leading psychiatrists, clinicians, and researchers to develop this system, enabling advanced treatments and simplified practice workflows. TMS is life-saving technology that provides non-pharmacological, non-invasive treatments.”

To learn more, visit Magstim or call 844-624-7846.

About Welcony

Globally, Welcony technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, MagstimEGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign Nerve Safety Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco based private equity company.

*Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro is indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode, as well as an adjunct for the treatment of adult patients suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Note: The Horizon 3.0 TMS Therapy System has also received prior clearance in K223154 for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





CONTACT: Media Contact: Mark Sejvar, ..., 323-363-3530