Asia-Pacific Next-Gen Automotive Lighting Market Outlook To 2031: Analysis By Vehicle Type, End Market, Product Type, Technology Type, And Country

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) next-generation automotive lighting market (excluding China) is projected to reach $6.76 billion by 2031 from $1.81 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.77% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The APAC region is anticipated to experience significant growth in the next-generation automotive lighting market due to advancements in automotive lighting systems technology and the rising demand for luxury vehicles in the region.

Key Trends

Flexible Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Micro AFS LED Headlights

Human-Centric Lighting

Integration of LiDAR in Headlamps of Vehicles Laser Light for Headlights Business Dynamics

Business Drivers



Increase in Demand for Luxury Cars



Growing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles

Stringent Safety Regulations for Lighting Systems

Business Restraints



Higher Cost Concerns with Next-Generation Automotive Lighting

Increase in Costs of Raw Materials Since LED Revolution

Business Strategies



Product Development

Market Development

Corporate Strategies



Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Business Opportunities



Development of Advanced Adaptive Driving Beam (AADB) Advent of New Services for Automotive Lighting Market Introduction

APAC next-generation automotive lighting market is expanding due to a number of factors, such as rising passenger car sales and production, an increase in the number of autonomous vehicles on the road, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies.

Furthermore, it is projected that the adoption of next-generation automotive lighting systems will be fueled by growing concerns about safety as well as increased awareness of autonomous vehicles and advanced lighting systems worldwide. Nevertheless, increased cost concerns and rising raw material costs since the LED revolution are currently impeding the market's growth.

Market Segmentation Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Segmentation 2: by End Market

OEM Aftermarket Segmentation 3: by Product Type

Adaptive Lighting

Ambient Lighting

Communicable Lighting Flexible Lighting Segmentation 4: by Technology Type

Halogen

Xenon

LED Laser Segmentation 5: by Country

Japan

India

South Korea Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

KOITO Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Varroc Group

LG Innotek Co. Ltd. Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific next-generation automotive lighting market?

Which product segment and application areas are estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the next-generation automotive lighting market during 2021-2031? Who are the key players currently dominating the next-generation automotive lighting market space? What are the business and corporate strategies adopted by manufacturers involved in the next generation automotive lighting market? Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900