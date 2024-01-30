               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The 2024 Georgia Titan 100


1/30/2024 9:31:06 AM

The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Georgia business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” - Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes the Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives in Georgia. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively, the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 9th, 2024, and will have the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Georgia business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the Georgia business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 9th, 2024 will be held at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee. The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community. Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*)

Carnellia Ajasin
Futuryst, Inc

Kate Badey
Safety Consultants USA

Courtney Byrd
Ascend Source, LLC

Michael Caldwell *
Black Airplane | City of Woodstock

Stacey Chapman
CROFT & Associates

Luke Christian
Surcheros

Amy Clark, JD, SPHR
W&A Engineering

Carol Collard
CaringWorks, Inc.

Caryn Cook *
Genesys Health

Charlie Crawford *
Hyperion Bank

Demond Crump
Jewel Sanitary Napkins LLC

Joseph English
Taylor English Duma LLP

Jimiyu Evans
Project Community Connections, Inc

Terrence Evans
TJFACT, LLC

Steven Ferguson
Technical College System of Georgia

Jim Forbes
Vizzia Technologies

Charles Freund
Fullsteam

Matt Frey
Skanska USA Building

Elizabeth Garvish
Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC

Ruben Giraldo
Anatek Inc.

DeAnn Golden
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Shelton Goode
Icarus Consulting

Jennifer Guynn
Pebble Tossers, Inc.

Kirk Halpern
Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors

Eric Hansotia
AGCO Corporation

Hollis Hart
STEGO, Inc.

Raphael Holloway
The Gateway Center

Alicia Hughes
W.S. Nielsen Co. Inc.

Christian Hyatt
risk3sixty

JP James
Hive Financial Assets

Kevin James
Morris Brown College

Kwame Johnson
Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta

Terri Jondahl
CAB Worldwide LLC

Adwait Joshi
DataSeers

Nancy Juneau
Juneau Construction Company

Omprakash Karamchandani
MetroMax Group Inc

Dr. Eloisa Klementich
Invest Atlanta

Jamie Lackey
Helping Mamas, Inc.

Mike Lamb
Clearwave Corporation

Ceata E. Lash
PuffCuff LLC

Tyese Lawyer
Our House, Inc

David Leggett
Black Airplane

Maryum Lewis *
Status: Home

Amanda Lucey
The Partnership

Santiago Marquez
Latin American Association

Hugh Massie
DNA Behavior

Anju Mathew
OncoLens

Jay Matthews
Prosponsive Logistics

Ramesh Maturu
Pyramid Consulting, Inc

Gerald McDowell
ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts

Michael McQuary
JTEC Energy, Inc.

Virginia Means
United Distributors

Sal Melilli
HOA Brands

Dawn Morton-Rias
National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA)

Amelia Nickerson
First Step Staffing, Inc.

Guiomar Obregon
Precision 2000

Gracie Ortiz *
DataSeers

Court Parker
Bug Busters, Inc.

Keith Parker *
Goodwill of North Georgia

Eddy Perez Jr.
EPM

Brandon Powell
HatchWorks

Richard Powers
Strados Labs, Inc.

Sara Ray
Douglas County Chamber

DeRetta Rhodes, PhD
Atlanta Braves

Lucas Rice
Mitsch Design

Jeff Richards
SnapCare

Heather Robertson Fortner
SignatureFD

Mike Rolla
AliveCor

Mike Rotondo *
Altitude Trampoline Park

Pramod Sajja
Paramount Software Solutions

Julita Sanders
Juvenile Offender Advocate INC

Paul Sansone
TechCXO

Tonia Scofield
Genesys Health

Leigh Segall
Smart Communications

Mini'imah Shaheed
KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools

Debra Shoaf
Feed the Children

Somia Farid Silber
Edible Brands

Chris Sizemore *
INCISIVE

Robbie Smith
Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Sweta Sneha
Kennesaw State University

Kristin Stafford
Vital4

Renee Stevens
Honey Baked Ham Co.

Gautam Thakkar
Unifi Aviation

Karen Viera *
Church's Texas Chicken

Bill Villari
P1 Finance

Kyle Waide
Atlanta Community Food Bank

Dede Wakefield
Alogent

Dave Walens
Exploring Inc

Adam C. Walker
Summit Packaging Solutions

Scott Walker
3Keys, Inc.

Ty van der Wees
Ingenico

Jermaine Whirl
Augusta Technical College

Lisa White
White Howard Brands

Cheryl Whiting-Kish
HOA Brands

Tirrell D. Whittley
LIQUID SOUL

Lisa Winton *
Winton Machine Company

Darin Workman
The Helpful Hardware Company, LLC

Taos Wynn
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Reid Zeising
Gain

Michael Zeto
Boingo Wireless

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. For more information visit

Darren Pettapiece
TitanCEO
+1 303-909-5446
