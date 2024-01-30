Jordan's Record Scorer Sent Home After Asian Cup Bust-Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Asian Cup Qatar 2023 AFP
Doha, Qatar: Jordan have sent record goal-scorer Hamza Al-Dardour home from the Asian Cup after a public bust-up with coach Hussein Ammouta during their last-16 win over Iraq.
Dardour, who has 35 goals for his country, clashed with Ammouta on the sidelines in the dying minutes of the 3-2 win over Iraq in Doha on Monday.
The 32-year-old was shown a red card by the referee despite being an unused substitute.
Read Also
Journalists banned for confronting Iraq coach at Asian Cup
Jordan said in a statement that Dardour had "violated the team's instructions".
Video footage showed the forward being restrained by team-mates after the confrontation with Ammouta.
Dardour made two substitute appearances in Jordan's first-round games against Malaysia and Bahrain.
His goal haul includes four in one game against Palestine at the 2015 Asian Cup.
Jordan face Tajikistan in the quarter-finals.
MENAFN30012024000063011010ID1107787075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.