Jordan's Record Scorer Sent Home After Asian Cup Bust-Up

Doha, Qatar: Jordan have sent record goal-scorer Hamza Al-Dardour home from the Asian Cup after a public bust-up with coach Hussein Ammouta during their last-16 win over Iraq.

Dardour, who has 35 goals for his country, clashed with Ammouta on the sidelines in the dying minutes of the 3-2 win over Iraq in Doha on Monday.

The 32-year-old was shown a red card by the referee despite being an unused substitute.

Jordan said in a statement that Dardour had "violated the team's instructions".

Video footage showed the forward being restrained by team-mates after the confrontation with Ammouta.

Dardour made two substitute appearances in Jordan's first-round games against Malaysia and Bahrain.

His goal haul includes four in one game against Palestine at the 2015 Asian Cup.

Jordan face Tajikistan in the quarter-finals.