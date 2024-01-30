U. S. Agency For International Development (USAID) Programs Valued At $12.6 Million Support Morocco-Led Earthquake Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The United States, through the U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is supporting long-term Moroccan recovery efforts in communities devastated by the September 8 Al Haouz earthquake through programs valued at approximately $12.6 million.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, which left over 2,960 people dead and 60,000 homes destroyed, the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, set out an ambitious five-year plan for“integrated reconstruction and general upgrading of the affected regions” that focuses on a broad spectrum of activities, ranging from reconstruction to the provision of vital social services.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Morocco's response to the Al Haouz earthquake, from the initial emergency effort to save lives to the ongoing process of rebuilding livelihoods,” stated Ambassador Puneet Talwar.“The United States is proud to stand in partnership with our oldest friend during this process, supporting critical socio-economic services that align with the Kingdom's reconstruction plan and help people and communities recover.”

The United States, through USAID, had initially contributed approximately $1 million to early relief efforts, working primarily through the Moroccan Red Crescent to meet urgent needs, including the provision of kitchenware, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, and other items to affected communities.

Since then, USAID Morocco has worked with its partners across government, civil society, and private sectors to identify and pursue critical interventions that support the advancement of Morocco's reconstruction plan and promote the Kingdom's long-term resilience and prosperity. Some of these efforts include:



A new 30-month program with UNICEF Maroc that will work with central, regional, and local authorities and communities to identify and deliver needed services to households impacted by the earthquake who are receiving cash assistance from the Moroccan government;

Direct cash support for 180 cooperatives whose livelihoods were compromised by the earthquake, in partnership with GiveDirectly and in collaboration with the National Initiative for Human Development;

Project funding for at least eight local organizations, through partner Deloitte Conseil, who are providing on-the-ground recovery support in the Marrakech-Safi region; and Socio-economic recovery support, including shelter, agriculture, and other infrastructure activities in the Azilal province, in partnership with FHI360.

The United States remains committed to working alongside Morocco to support its plan for reconstruction and development in the affected areas and continues to explore additional opportunities and partnerships that strengthen the resilience of Moroccan communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Morocco.