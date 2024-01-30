Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinian Brothers In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's El Arish

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft carrying 42 tons of aid arrived Tuesday in El Arish City of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The aid includes a field hospital as well as medical equipment and supplies provided by the State of Qatar, bringing the total number of aircraft to 74 and with a total of 2,186 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.