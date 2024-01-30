Netscribes Releases Whitepaper On India's Light Commercial Vehicles And Telematics Service Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A global data and insights provider, Netscribes Inc., has published a whitepaper exploring India's Light Commercial Vehicles(LCV) and Telematics Service Market. Soaring investments across the country and a booming customer-base, have led to a a favorable LCV and telematics climate. The whitepaper, titled 'Connected Light Commercial Vehicles and Telematics Service ï¿1⁄2 Indiaï¿1⁄2, provides an in-depth study of the LCV and Telematics landscapes, market trends, OEMs,, and innovations.

The Indian LCV and Telematics market is experiencing a dynamic transformation, fueled by a variety of factors. Stringent government regulations mandating telematics systems in certain vehicles, burgeoning e-commerce and retail industries driving demand for efficient delivery solutions, and rising fuel costs incentivizing businesses to optimize operations, have all contributed to a projected CAGR of 7.0% for the LCV market alone. This translates to nearly 593 thousand units by 2024, a testament to the sectorï¿1⁄2s explosive growth.



ï¿1⁄2The connected technology in the Indian light commercial vehicle (LCV) market is now evolving in a more structured manner,ï¿1⁄2 stated Jaideep Kamboj, Lead Analyst (Automotive & Mobility) at Netscribes. ï¿1⁄2Furthermore, automotive OEMs have started introducing factory-fitted telematics solutions. However, their offerings may be limited to large fleet owners initially capable of placing sizable orders and benefiting from a standardized telematics solution. Contrarily, small to medium fleet owners may still opt for aftermarket telematics solutions, as these enable the integration of vehicles from various brands onto a single unified platform. Given this landscape, the industry is slated to witness partnerships and collaborations between OEMs and aftermarket players ï¿1⁄2 a trend already underway.ï¿1⁄2



