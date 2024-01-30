Denexus Expands Cyber Risk Management Solution To Manufacturing And Energy Transmission & Distribution Sectors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DeRISK empowers companies to regain control over their cyber risk



BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNexus , a leader in cyber risk quantification and management for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), today announced the extension of its Cyber Risk Quantification and Management (CQRM) solution, DeRISK, to the Manufacturing and Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sectors, adding to DeRISK for critical infrastructures in the electricity Power Generation sector. This strategic expansion brings industry-specific cyber risk modeling to these new industries served by DeNexus enabling companies to proactively manage their cyber risk, prioritize risk mitigation projects, and make informed cybersecurity investment decisions.

DeRISK enables Manufacturing and T&D companies to proactively address cyber threats by providing evidence-based analysis for risk prioritization. This facilitates informed decision-making for CISOs and CFOs when planning cybersecurity investments. DeRISK equips CISOs with the necessary tools, analysis, and reports to present to CFOs and boards, justifying risk mitigation and cybersecurity investments. Additionally, this initiative plays a direct role in ensuring compliance with recently issued cybersecurity regulations, including those mandated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and similar regulations in the European Union.

"Cyber risk quantification and management are indispensable for companies navigating the new SEC cybersecurity regulations in the U.S., and adhering to NIS2 standards in Europe," said Jose Seara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DeNexus. "Having a solution like DeRISK is critical for organizations dedicated to fortifying their cyber resilience and for prudent risk and capital management. We're excited to broaden the reach of our solution to these important industries to ensure they are able to mitigate and remediate their cyber risk."

The manufacturing sector, highly targeted by ransomware, faces escalating cyber threats while 2023 witnessed a notable increase in cyberattacks on utilities, including the energy grid, as highlighted by the International Energy Agency . Without effective cyber risk quantification, CFOs lack the necessary insights to prioritize the funding of cybersecurity projects, exposing manufacturing companies to substantial financial losses for business interruption and penalties for unmet contractual obligations. Downtimes in Energy Transmission & Distribution (T&D) companies not only impact their financial stability but also directly disrupt their consumers, causing significant disruptions in services.

DeNexus is uniquely focused on OT and ICS environments, working together with risk owners to help them identify cyber exposures and prioritize risk mitigation strategies. The recently released DeRISK freemium version gives users a complimentary entry point to comprehend their cyber risk using. The premium version enhances risk assessment with inside-out data, including network topology and cybersecurity controls allowing CISOs and CFOs in building robust security investment plans.



About DeNexus:

DeNexus is the leading provider of cyber risk modeling for industrial networks. Our mission is to build the global standard for industrial cyber risk quantification for agencies, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market . Our flagship platform, DeRISK, is the world's first self-adaptive software platform that using evidence-based data predicts where and how breaches are likely to occur in unique client contexts, translating that information into dollars at risk. Fortune 1000 companies, from power generation to manufacturing, data center operations, and other critical infrastructure, rely on DeNexus to understand their bespoke cybersecurity economics and optimize their risk-reduction ROI.

About DeRISK

DeNexus' flagship DeRISK, a Cyber Risk Quantification and Management platform, is the world's first evidence-based, data-driven, continuous, self-adaptive, cloud-based technology powered by AI, ML and Probabilistic Inference that helps gain visibility into your actual OT cyber risk exposure leveraging both inside-out data and outside-in data to enable detailed facility and portfolio-level bottom-up cyber risk modeling. DeRISK delivers a more accurate and credible understanding of an asset's Industrial OT Cyber Risk Posture including, Cyber Risk Exposure, Probability of Loss, Financial Impact of Cyber Events, and ROI-based Mitigation options to efficiently reduce cyber risk over time.

