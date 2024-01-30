SU Group Holdings Schedules Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call For Wednesday, January 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP ) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced it will release its fiscal year 2023 results before the Nasdaq open on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time conference call will be accessible on SU Group's Investor Relations website under "Events" at , or by dialing 1-877-704-4453 (USA) or 1-201-389-0920 (International) with conference ID 13744262. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on SU Group's Investor Relations website, or through February 14, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13744262.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP ) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong.

Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement for the Offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



