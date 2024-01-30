Appfire Exceeds $200M In ARR, Signaling Growing Demand For Software That Augments Leading Platforms For Modern Work

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Profitable since inception, Appfire defies the odds of economic fluctuations by enabling customers and teams to tackle today's biggest modern workplace challenges

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday, and Salesforce, today announced a strong year of growth in 2023, achieving $200 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). The company's mission to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work has continued to prove successful producing consistent year-over-year (YoY) growth – with Appfire growing from $10M ARR to $200M ARR in the last four years. Appfire has also been profitable since inception with best-in-class free cash flow margins relative to the broader SaaS universe.

In 2023, organizations across every industry were impacted by the economic downturn, and the tech industry was hit particularly hard with teams downsizing, leaving many teams to do the same amount of work, if not more, with fewer people. Appfire supported organizations during this time with its extensive portfolio of more than 100 apps that help teams tackle today's biggest challenges by breaking down silos, boosting productivity, modernizing their technology stacks, and adding value to the platforms they already have.

"To remain impervious to market conditions, Appfire takes an authentic and proactive approach to business which allows us to consistently deliver value to customers through innovation and scale," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "Everything starts with people, and our team members are a key driver of the company's success. I firmly believe that great people build great businesses and this people-first focus is applied to every aspect of Appfire's business operations while making a tangible impact on the employee experience at scale. I want to personally thank every firefly (team member) who contributed to our growth this year. Our success would not be possible without the work and dedication of our team, partners, and customers."

Appfire's mission is supported by its drive to consistently expand its offerings and effectively solve customer problems. In 2023, this expansion included:



Hiring top talent – The company grew its personnel by double digits. Now with 750+ employees across 27 countries, the company has fluency in 55+ languages with individuals from a variety of cultural and technical backgrounds.

Leadership appointments –

Appfire announced the appointment of Andy Boyd as its first Chief Product Officer to continue to advance its position as a product-led growth company. The company also welcomed to its Board of Directors Ned Kingsley , Principal at Boston-based growth equity firm Silversmith Capital Partners, demonstrating Silversmith's commitment to the company and its trajectory.

Expansion through strategic acquisition – To continue to keep pace with rapid advancements in productivity, Agile planning, and business reporting needs, Appfire acquired Jexo and Qotilabs .

Growing the Appfire portfolio into a new ecosystem

– Following expansion into the Microsoft and Slack ecosystems, in early 2023 Appfire announced a partnership with monday to help expand the monday app marketplace. Since announcing the partnership, Appfire has released six apps including Planning Poker , Dashboard Hub , 7pace Timetracker , BigPicture , CLI , and Foxly into the monday app marketplace. Following its success in the monday app marketplace, 7pace Timetracker was recognized with the "2023 New and Promising App " award from monday for the most installations in its first 90 days there.

Growing the channel – Appfire's success is underscored by the fact that the company has no direct sales team and instead leverages its channel program as its primary path to market. In 2023, Appfire secured 83 new partners reaching a total of over 600 partners to date. Colin Puckett, SVP of Global Channels & Field Operations at Appfire, was also named to CRN's 2023 Channel Chiefs list .

Commitment to security excellence – Appfire met the highest international cybersecurity and compliance standards with ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and SOC 2, Type 1 certifications . The company also announced its participation in the Data Privacy Framework Program , which signifies Appfire's focus on compliance with EU, UK, and Swiss data privacy standards.

Receiving prominent awards and industry recognition – The company earned 10 industry awards in 2023, with repeat recognition from Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. Best Workplaces . The awards span across company growth, employer of choice, corporate social responsibility, and product excellence, including the Inc. 5000 , SaaS Award , and Goodie Award . Appfire was also named Atlassian Partner of the Year in the Enterprise Apps category for the Appfire Trust Center , launched last year, which connects customers, partners, and prospects to the latest information on the security, privacy, and compliance of Appfire's products and services. Appfire gives back –

At Appfire, corporate social responsibility is driven by the people: the ideas of team members, family, friends, customers, and partners are put into action and backed with volunteers and resources to make a difference. Appfire Town is a community-driven initiative that impacted 942 organizations in 2023 , volunteering more than 4,000 collective hours, and donating more than $550,000. While the average industry employee engagement rate in corporate social responsibility programs is roughly 26%, Appfire's team engagement was nearly 80%. The company also continued its commitment to Pledge 1% for all four pledge types: product, profit, equity, and employee time.

