Homebase Continues Leadership Expansion, Appointing Philip Moon As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Co-founder Rushi Patel steps into role as Chief Revenue Officer, driving Homebase's ambitious product expansion and growth plans

Homebase , the all-in-one HR and team management app that helps

more than 100,000 small businesses manage their hourly teams, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Philip Moon as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Rushi Patel also recently added the title of Chief Revenue Officer, continuing the acceleration of Homebase's industry-leading revenue growth.

This is the latest in a series of major developments at Homebase, including last year's hiring of Chief Technology Officer, Oliver Fisher, and Chief Marketing Officer, Candy Lee, as the startup readies for its next phase of growth. This bolstered leadership team brings in experience from rapidly scaling companies such as Shopify, HelloFresh, and FreshBooks to market-leading positions.

"Having experienced the challenges faced by small businesses firsthand, I am deeply passionate about Homebase's pursuit of economic empowerment for Main Street," said Moon. "The company's commitment to equipping small business owners and managers with the tools they need to level the playing field aligns with my own values. I'm looking forward to helping drive Homebase's continued growth story."

A strong proponent of innovation, Moon is dedicated to helping companies solve real problems for real people. He brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously worked with Morgan Stanley advising clients on mergers and acquisitions followed by investing roles at TPG and Empyrean Capital Partners. His ambitions led him to key roles as the Strategic Finance Lead at Square, Head of Strategic Finance at Eero, VP of Strategic Finance at Grove Collaborative (where he drove the path to IPO), and most recently, Head of Finance at CloudTrucks. In addition to his work in tech and finance, Moon is a small business owner himself, and so is uniquely positioned to understand Homebase's user base and their needs.



"Phil's secret weapon is his commitment to our mission, combined with his deep experience in unlocking outsized growth in the SaaS space," said Patel. "I'm thrilled to work alongside him during a time of accelerated development at Homebase to build the strategic and financial engines that will continue to expand our product, expand the business, and accomplish our goal of making small business teams unstoppable."

As Homebase continues to grow, the company is focused on expanding its comprehensive HR and team management ecosystem. With 2.5 million Main Street workers using the app, Homebase is reimagining the work-life of hourly teams for the better by delivering solutions that help businesses and their employees harness their full potential.

