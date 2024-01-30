Cemtics Deploys New Geo-Location Analytics Platform For AIS Thailand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMtics

(cemtics ), a pioneer in customer experience management and location experience analytics, is excited to announce the successful deployment of a cutting-edge New Geo-Location Analytics Platform for Advanced Info Services Plc. (AIS, Thailand). As the premier Communications

Service Provider (CSP)

in

Thailand with a

subscriber base

of 44.4

million,

AIS

is renowned for its leadership in the industry. Embarking on a journey of innovation, AIS has partnered with CEMtics to develop and deploy a state-of-the-art geo-location platform driven by the power of Big Data & Machine Learning.

The

New

Geo-Location

Analytics

Platform,

designed,

developed,and

deployed

by

CEMtics, is

a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates into AIS' on-premises data lake. This platform

delivers unparalleled insights using Advanced Analytics powered by

CEMtics' custom intelligence and Machine Learning model repository and specialized modules catering to diverse teams including Marketing, Enterprise, B2B and various in-house Business Units.

Mr. Suppachai Panichayunon, Head of Solutions Business Unit at AIS, commented: "The New Geo-Location

(NGL) Platform is a cornerstone for various business teams in AIS. We are excited to have the business teams use the platform, thereby enhancing their prowess in making informed

decisions."

Jeevan

Sandhu, CEO

and

Founder of CEMtics, said, "We take immense pride in contributing to AIS's visionary approach and fostering its commitment to innovation. The platform's seamless ingestion and processing of multi-billion records daily offer data-driven insights, amplifying AIS's decision-making capabilities while addressing data privacy, security and quantity concerns."

This

strategic

partnership

serves

as

a

testament

to

CEMtics'

unwavering

dedication

to

providing scalable and robust AI/ML-based solutions. By empowering global CSP like AIS, CEMtics is steadfastly aiding in navigating the dynamic telecommunications and data landscape with proficiency and foresight.

