Cemtics Deploys New Geo-Location Analytics Platform For AIS Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMtics
(cemtics ), a pioneer in customer experience management and location experience analytics, is excited to announce the successful deployment of a cutting-edge New Geo-Location Analytics Platform for Advanced Info Services Plc. (AIS, Thailand). As the premier Communications
Service Provider (CSP)
in
Thailand with a
subscriber base
of 44.4
million,
AIS
is renowned for its leadership in the industry. Embarking on a journey of innovation, AIS has partnered with CEMtics to develop and deploy a state-of-the-art geo-location platform driven by the power of Big Data & Machine Learning.
The
New
Geo-Location
Analytics
Platform,
designed,
developed,and
deployed
by
CEMtics, is
a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates into AIS' on-premises data lake. This platform
delivers unparalleled insights using Advanced Analytics powered by
CEMtics' custom intelligence and Machine Learning model repository and specialized modules catering to diverse teams including Marketing, Enterprise, B2B and various in-house Business Units.
Mr. Suppachai Panichayunon, Head of Solutions Business Unit at AIS, commented: "The New Geo-Location
(NGL) Platform is a cornerstone for various business teams in AIS. We are excited to have the business teams use the platform, thereby enhancing their prowess in making informed
decisions."
Jeevan
Sandhu, CEO
and
Founder of CEMtics, said, "We take immense pride in contributing to AIS's visionary approach and fostering its commitment to innovation. The platform's seamless ingestion and processing of multi-billion records daily offer data-driven insights, amplifying AIS's decision-making capabilities while addressing data privacy, security and quantity concerns."
This
strategic
partnership
serves
as
a
testament
to
CEMtics'
unwavering
dedication
to
providing scalable and robust AI/ML-based solutions. By empowering global CSP like AIS, CEMtics is steadfastly aiding in navigating the dynamic telecommunications and data landscape with proficiency and foresight.
For
further
information,
please
reach
out
to: [email protected]
About CEMtics
CEMtics is focused on helping global telecom operators to monetize the (big) data internally and externally. By leveraging our "CEMpliFi"
platform,
CEMtics has developed and deployed AI powered solutions for Marketing, Care, Enterprise Business and Network teams.
CEMtics'
Unified
NMS
provides
a
single
platform to
manage
4G/5G
Private
networks, Wifi Networks, Fixed Wireless Networks and helps automate network operations and device and user management.
CEMtics'
Customer
Data
Platform
helps
CSPs measure and improve customer experience and increase customer retention by creating a 360-degree customer view.
CEMtics'
External
Data
Monetization
platform
is
used
by
CSPs
to
help
its
B2B and SMB
partners.
Logo:
SOURCE CEMtics
