Teamsnap Partners With Squadlocker To Bring Custom Apparel To Players, Families, And Fans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding Offerings, TeamSnap is Making Custom Apparel, Spirit Wear, Uniforms, and Team Gear 1-Click Away for its Community

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SquadLocker , the leading custom team apparel software and fulfillment service, announced a strategic partnership with TeamSnap , the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports.

Continue Reading

TeamSnap partners with SquadLocker, offering users custom apparel, spirit wear, uniforms, and gear via the mobile app.

TeamSnap the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports partners with SquadLocker to bring custom apparel to players, families, and fans – expanding offerings at just 1-click away through a seamless integration.

Post this

"With this partnership, we're excited that every new team created through the TeamSnap mobile app will get a ready-to-shop Team Store made possible through the SquadLocker Partner API. Each Team Store includes sports-specific gear that can be further customized by the team with logos, required kits, and fundraising," said Fletcher Jones, Chief Product Officer at SquadLocker.

"SquadLocker has built a world-class buying experience and has eased the burden and hassle that often comes along with apparel shopping to help bring convenience to parents, coaches, and organizers," said Greg Ludke, SVP of Corporate Strategy & Development at TeamSnap. "We are thrilled to partner with them and enhance our ecosystem by providing a tailored, multi-brand apparel and uniform experience to the hundreds of thousands of teams on our platform."

Each store is unique and managed by the individual team, with the support of SquadLocker's industry-leading customer success team. Team and league administrators can customize specific items with their team logo, colors, and mascots, from SquadLocker's catalog of 16,000+ products from 70+ top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour. Teams will also have access to the SquadLocker breakthrough sublimated uniform line (SquadGEARTM ) which facilitates immediate production and ships in 3-5 days on a single unit basis all season long.

SquadGEAR launched last year, has been well-received

by SquadLocker customers, and has seen significant adoption. Coming soon SquadLocker users will have access to SquadStudio where they can design and customize uniforms instantly. Throughout the process, users will be supported by live chat experts to help with design, pricing, bulk or direct-to-player delivery options, and more.

This partnership also provides an opportunity for teams to use their store for fundraising purposes and sponsored uniforms, reducing and offsetting costs for families, and aligning with TeamSnap's belief that sports should be equitable for all.

"TeamSnap and SquadLocker make the perfect pair. We are combining the impressive reach of TeamSnap's youth sports ecosystem with the rich capabilities of SquadLocker's easy-to-use and highly customizable team apparel solution," said

George Overholser, CEO at SquadLocker.

Teams interested in enhancing their apparel experience can start here .

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players, and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations-across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

For more information, visit the TeamSnap

website , and follow the company on

Instagram ,

LinkedIn

and Twitter (X) .

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to mass-customize decorated custom apparel and free up time for organizers, coaches, teachers, and youth leaders.

In addition to working with 70+ top brands including Under Armour®, Adidas®, and Nike®, SquadLocker manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line (SquadGEARTM ) that facilitates immediate production and shipping achieving top-speed turnaround.

To learn more, visit the SquadLocker website, and follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter (X) .

Media Contact for SquadLocker

Lara Michaud

[email protected]

SOURCE SquadLocker