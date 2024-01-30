DIALIGHT UNVEILS NEW BATTERY BACKUP MODEL OF ITS AWARD-WINNING INDUSTRIAL LED HIGH BAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FARMINGDALE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today launched an all-new battery backup model of its iconic LED High Bay. These state-of-the-art fixtures now offer even greater peace of mind for enhanced safety in harsh industrial environments, such as Oil and Gas Refineries, Metal and Steel, Petrochemical Plants, Pulp and Paper Mills, Water/Wastewater Treatment Plants, General Manufacturing facilities, and more.

Proper lighting is one of the most important ways to ensure safety for workers in harsh and hazardous industrial work sites. These applications are often hampered by extreme conditions, including: dust, debris, high temperatures, vibration, and power outages. In particular, power outages pose a significant safety risk by instantly plunging areas into darkness. It is extremely important that workers remain safe and have adequate egress lighting to safely exit a potentially dangerous area. Dialight's solution ensures that the fixture will stay illuminated throughout emergency loss of power.

"Since 2009 the Dialight High Bay has been the flagship of our Solid State Lighting division," said Dialight CEO Fariyal Khanbabi. "Over the years, this fixture has received numerous awards for advancements in energy efficiency, longevity, and specialized protections for harsh industrial environments. Integrating our all-new battery backup system into the High Bay gives our customers operating in challenging conditions even greater peace of mind and demonstrates our continued dedication to innovation in the field of Industrial Lighting and safety."

Dialight's new auxiliary battery backup solution comes factory installed with premium NiMH battery technology making installation quick and easy. It boasts the widest operating temperature range for any industrial battery backup LED lighting fixture from

-20°C to +55°C (-4°F to +131°F) and can provide illumination for a field-selectable duration from 60 minutes to 180 minutes to meet Life Safety Codes in accordance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101® guidance on emergency lighting.

Available with either permanent maintained or switch maintained operation and 10W and 20W battery options, the Dialight Battery Backup LED High Bay covers a wide range of lighting needs in industrial and hazardous locations and has been certified to UL1598/A, UL924, UL844, CID2, CIID1, and CIIID1&2.

The fixture's self-testing and diagnostics functionality removes the need for push-button tests or costly installation of a separate wire run from the High Bays to a switch or button on the ground for testing. Red and Green indicator lights on the fixture make visual inspection easy, and automatic weekly and yearly testing offers peace of mind, ensuring the battery is charging and operating properly on an ongoing basis. The new Dialight Battery Backup LED High Bays are compatible with advanced sensors and controls, including microwave occupancy sensors and Dialight IntelliLEDTM wireless controls.

Best of all, Dialight's LED High Bay products are backed by an industry leading 10-year warranty (excluding batteries) and are recognized by the National Lighting Bureau's Trusted Warranty Program. The all-new Battery Backup LED High Bay is currently available for sale in North America. Please refer to

