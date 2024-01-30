2023 Success Positions Five Star Franchising For Explosive Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading platform of trusted home service franchise brands celebrates its recent accomplishments and gears up for even greater achievements in the coming year

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, is marking a year of unprecedented achievement in 2023 and looking ahead to continuing its remarkable success in 2024. Over the next 12 months, the company will continue driving industry-leading growth and affirm its commitment to its franchise brands and franchise owners.

"We saw amazing results in 2023 at the platform level and across our portfolio of brands," said Scott Abbott, co-founder and CEO of Five Star Franchising. "The success we enjoyed will serve as the foundation for continued expansion in the coming year as we double down on our commitment to building the best and fastest-growing franchise platform for home services."

The explosive performance of Five Star Franchising and its brands earned widespread national and regional recognition and empowered a year of rapid growth for the platform across a range of metrics in 2023.

Platform accomplishments and milestones:



2023 was a record year for Five Star Franchising's franchise development efforts, as the company demonstrated phenomenal growth across all brands. With more than 200 new franchise units awarded and more than 100 new franchise owners welcomed to the platform, Five Star kicks off 2024 with more than 900 total locations open and operating throughout North America.

Five Star Franchising was named to the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 , the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists of fast-growing and top-performing companies in the region.

The Five Star Buying Group, a collaborative purchasing organization giving independent franchise owners access to preferred vendors and suppliers, expanded to more than 150 vendors and $500 million in purchasing power and launched

fivestarbuyinggroup , where vendors can apply to join the network and franchise owners can access a directory of top-notch products and services. Five Star Franchising's highest-achieving franchise owners were recognized in a variety of categories at the annual Home Services Summit in Orlando, Florida. More than 400 franchise professionals assembled to see David Collier (1-800-Packouts ), Rebecca Phillips (Bio-One ), Joe McSpadden (Five Star Bath Solutions ), Svet and Larry Fussell (Gotcha Covered ) and Tina and Rick Brogan (Mosquito Shield ) named Franchise of the Year for each brand.

People:



Mike Miller, a proven industry executive with more than 15 years of franchise leadership experience, joined Five Star Franchising as vice president of franchise development representing Five Star brands Bio-One®, 1-800-Packouts and 1-800-Textiles.

Danessa Itaya, a prominent franchise industry leader and one of Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Top Influential Women in Franchising , was named brand president of Bio-One®, the most trusted crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise in the United States. Stefan Figley was named president of 1-800-Packouts. He brings 30 years of experience in the franchise and marketing industries and specialized expertise in brand growth to the role.

National brand awards and recognition:





Four Five Star brands appeared on Entrepreneur's exclusive Franchise 500 list of top-performing franchises: Mosquito Shield (#216), Gotcha Covered (#284), Five Star Bath Solutions (#294) and Bio-One (#381). All four brands were also recognized by Entrepreneur as Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Home-Based and Mobile Franchises .

Mosquito Shield, the trusted leader in mosquito and tick control services, ranked #1 among pest control franchises on Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 list. The company was ninth on Entrepreneur's list of the

fastest-growing franchises in the United States and Canada.

Five Star Bath Solutions, one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world, was named to Franchise Business Review's annual

Top Low-Cost Franchise list.

Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for 2023 , a Top Low-Cost Franchise, a Top Recession-Proof Business , a Top Franchise Culture , and a Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise .

Bio-One, the most trusted crime and trauma scene cleaning franchise in the United States, and 1-800-Packouts, a leader in the contents and personal property restoration franchise industry, were named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers list. Three brands were named to the Franchise Times Franchise 400 list of top-performing franchises: Five Star Bath Solutions, Bio-One and 1-800-Packouts.

"Our investment in our franchise owners and brands is our strength," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "We're all incredibly proud of what we accomplished over the last 12 months, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead of us in the coming year."

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit Five Star Franchising .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 900 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising .

