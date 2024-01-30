Unleashed Brands Celebrates Record Growth And Expansion In 2023, Fuels Momentum For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands , the leading youth enrichment growth-focused platform that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology , The Little Gym , XP League , Class 101 ,and Premier Martial Arts , experience a year of remarkable growth and expansion in 2023. The company opened 110 new units and signed 208 new franchise agreements across the country, bringing the total number of operating and in development locations to over 1,500. This unprecedented growth resulted in serving over 25 million+ children visits, cementing Unleashed Brands' leadership in the youth enrichment industry.

Explore the extraordinary journey of Unleashed Brands in 2023! Join us as we reflect on the pivotal milestones, successes, and unforgettable moments that defined this exceptional year. Unleashed Brands expanded our horizons in 2023, showcasing our thriving diversity of brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Premier Martial Arts, Snapology, XP League, and Class 101.

The platform brand's emphasis on franchise owner support and business growth opportunities remained pivotal in its development over the past year. The number of franchisees becoming multi-unit owners grew to 61 percent, an increase from 56 percent seen in 2022. The company also observed franchisees expand their presence into multiple brands within the platform, growing the number of multi-unit, multi-brand owners (MUMBO) from 6 percent to 8 percent systemwide. These increases highlight Unleashed Brands' commitment to fostering opportunities for franchisees to thrive and expand as successful entrepreneurs.



Another significant emphasis for Unleashed Brands in 2023 was expanding its portfolio to the western region of the country. Out of the 208 new franchise agreements, 14 percent were for locations that will open on the West Coast, advancing the platform's accessibility and extending its reach to serve more children nationwide.

"It's been remarkable to see the progress and expansion we've achieved over the past year across our brands and franchisee network," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "This substantial growth is possible because of the hard work of our Home Office team, devoted franchise owners and partners that position Unleashed Brands as the dominant youth enrichment platform. We know that today's kids are tomorrow's leaders and we will continue to build great brands where those kids can learn, play and grow in the next year and beyond."

Other significant accomplishments within Unleashed Brands in 2023 include:





Key new hires to further expansion within Unleashed Brands' leadership team. Diane Sanford joined as Chief People Officer, Ryan Slemons became the Chief Development Officer, and Eric Schechterman took on the role of Vice President of Franchise Finance. These strategic hires underscore the brand's dedication to securing top talent to drive the next phase of business growth and enhance support for franchisees.

The platform furthered its investment to help every child reach their full potentials through the launch of the Unleashed Brands Foundation . The organization aims to empower at-risk youth and provide them with the resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support and in-person volunteerism efforts. Unleashed Brands also introduced a partnership with the U.S. Center for SafeSport , the nation's leader in sport abuse prevention, to launch an online training initiative across all franchise locations and all seven brands. The collaboration provides standardized abuse awareness and prevention training to all franchisees and their employees, further demonstrating the company's commitment to ensuring children learn, play and grow safely across every program.

This month, Unleashed Brands companies were named in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, including Urban Air Adventure Park ranking No. 100 on the list and top in the category of Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers for the sixth year in a row. The Little Gym ranked No. 351 as a children's fitness brand and Snapology ranked No. 370 on the list, pulling in the No. 1 ranking in the category of Children's Enrichment Programs in STEM.

