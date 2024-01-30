(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88, the proud sponsor of Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, is set to make history by offering fans the unprecedented opportunity to meet their Kabaddi heroes during Pro Kabaddi Season 10. This exclusive meet and greet session with the Dabang Delhi squad will take place on January 30, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM at Delhi.

Fun88 Unveils Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Meet & Greet – A First in the Industry

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, consistently at the forefront of promoting Kabaddi in India with the unwavering support of Fun88, offers fans a groundbreaking opportunity. This event marks the first time in the industry that fans will have the chance to interact directly with the players.

During the meet and greet session, fans will have the unique opportunity to not only meet the players but also get autographs, take photographs, and engage in informal conversations with the Kabaddi idols. This event ensures Kabaddi fans enjoy a memorable experience, connecting with the sport and cheering for their favorite players.

In addition to the physical meet & greet event scheduled for January 30, 2024, there is an exclusive digital meet & greet session on 12th February 2024. Fans can join this exclusive virtual experience, interacting with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi players from the comfort of their homes. Details on how to participate in this unique digital fan engagement will be shared soon. Stay connected and save the date to meet the Kabaddi heroes.

Mark the calendars and join the Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club for an evening filled with excitement, interaction, and the celebration of the spirit of Kabaddi .

