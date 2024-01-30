DAVID YURMAN UNVEILS FIRST-TO-MARKET MEN's HIGH JEWELRY - THE VAULT - IN NEW CAMPAIGN FEATURING MICHAEL B. JORDAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand is pleased to announce its newest global brand ambassador, actor and director Michael B. Jordan, who will appear as the face of the brand's first-ever Men's High Jewelry collection – The Vault – and 2024 campaign.

Michael B. Jordan for David Yurman“The Vault” Men's High Jewelry, Spring 2024

"Curiosity and innovation have stood at the core of David Yurman from the very beginning, and there's no better time to forge a new path in men's jewelry than now," said President and Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman. "Michael is a multitalented artist who exhibits a mastery and elegance in every project that he takes on – there's no one better suited to communicate the magnitude of this collection than him."

Directed and photographed by renowned American photographer Tyler Mitchell and styled by Jason Bolden in Los Angeles, the series of images and short film tell the story of architectural design through creativity. "The theme of this campaign is where all artists thrive to be: being your own person," said Jordan. "We all bring something different to the table; it's what makes us unique. Working with David Yurman has given me the chance to work with artists to create something universal, classic and reimagined."

Marrying 20 years of design innovation, engineering experience, and storytelling, David Yurman's The Vault collection marks a significant milestone and new category for the brand and the industry, reinforcing the brand's positioning as the leader in men's jewelry. For Yurman, the creation of Men's High Jewelry is a natural progression of his continuous passion for the highest form of his craft and collecting the most exquisite gems and antiquities to realize these pieces.

Inspired by architecture, mythology, and nature, the 30-piece assortment consists of bold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and cufflinks. Utilizing the highest form of jewelry making and artistry – as well as techniques borrowed from the world of high watch-making – The Vault designs feature bespoke cuts and illusion settings using hand-selected gemstones chosen for their rarity and exceptional quality. Oval links hand-set with pavé diamonds create a sparkling landscape with seamless movement and effortless feel. Each jewelry piece is meticulously crafted by master artisans and transformed by exceptional custom diamond cutting and setting to create bold stone treatments with a low profile.

"Your designs are only as good as the crafts people who are able to realize your creations," says Yurman. Employing custom gem cutters, master setters, state of the art technology, hand engravers, engineers, and alchemists, he has spent the last decade developing relationships and techniques to apply to his latest collection.

The Vault collection will be available exclusively by appointment in select David Yurman stores beginning today. The Spring 2024 campaign – which will feature additional David Yurman collections throughout the year – launches today on DavidYurman, and across all global social channels: @davidyurman and @davidyurmanmen. Visit davidyurman for more information.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

