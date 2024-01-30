(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Stem Cells Market was valued USD 14 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 28.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Stem Cells Market” , by Type (embryonic stem cells, Adult stem cells, Induced pluripotent stem cells, Mesenchymal stem cells, Others), Application (Tissue regeneration, Brain disease treatment, Cardiovascular disease treatment, Blood disease treatments Others ), End User (Research institute, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Stem Cells Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 14 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 28.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 10.48% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Application , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Anterogen., Ltd AlloSource Sample of Companies Covered American CryoStem Corporation CORESTEM JCR Pharmaceuticals

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Stem Cells Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The global stem cell market occupies a pivotal role in healthcare and research. Stem cells are immature cells that can divide and reproduce similar or specialized cells. Stem cells are found in all of us, from the early stages of human development to the end of life. The stem cell market is growing because of development in the healthcare industry. The government is investing capital in the research field and healthcare sector. The global rise in various diseases and stem cells are used to treat diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, heart attack, and diabetes, these are the driving factors for the Stem cell market. the opportunities for these markets are Stem cells can also help in the development of new drugs. Instead of testing drugs on human volunteers, scientists can assess how a drug affects normal, healthy tissue by testing it on tissue grown from stem cells.

Major Vendors in the Global Stem Cells Market:



Anterogen., Ltd

AlloSource

American CryoStem Corporation

CORESTEM

JCR Pharmaceuticals

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

NuVasive®, Inc.

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd

RTI Surgical Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Request for Discount @

Research and development of novel therapies

A key driver propelling the global Stem Cells Market is the notable progress in cutting-edge technology. Stem cell therapy, an innovative therapeutic approach harnessing the distinctive characteristics of stem cells, such as self-renewal and differentiation, aims to rejuvenate impaired cells and tissues within the human body. This process involves either regenerating damaged cells or replacing them with new, healthy, and fully functional cells by introducing exogenous cells into a patient. Cell-based therapy using stem cells can be categorized as autologous, employing the patient's cells (referred to as self-to-self therapy), or allogeneic, utilizing cells from a healthy donor for treatment. The term "stem cell" was initially coined by the renowned German biologist Ernst Haeckel in 1868, describing the fertilized egg's ability to give rise to all cells in an organism. The history of stem cell therapy traces back to 1888, when two German zoologists, Theodor Heinrich Boveri, and Valentin Haecker, defined the concept of stem cells, identifying a distinct cell population in embryos capable of differentiating into more specialized cells.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rise in different types of diseases

Stem also provides a platform to test new drugs

Research and development of novel therapies Government investment in the healthcare sector

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

The development of personalized medicine Research and development of regenerative medicine

Research and development of regenerative medicine

Stem cell therapy also referred to as regenerative medicine, facilitates the healing response of damaged, dysfunctional, or impaired tissue through the application of stem cells or their derivatives. Representing the next frontier in organ transplantation, this innovative approach employs cells instead of scarce donor organs. In a laboratory setting, researchers cultivate stem cells, manipulating them to specialize into distinct cell types such as heart muscle cells, blood cells, or nerve cells. Subsequently, these specialized cells can be introduced into an individual. For instance, in the case of heart disease, the cells may be injected into the heart muscle. The transplanted heart muscle cells, once integrated, have the potential to contribute to the restoration of the compromised heart muscle. Demonstrating promising outcomes, researchers have already proven that adult bone marrow cells, guided to assume heart-like characteristics, can effectively repair heart tissue in individuals. Ongoing research aims to further explore and harness the therapeutic potential of stem cell therapy.

Inquire Before Buying:

North America dominates the market for Stem Cell.

North America is currently the dominating region in the global Stem cell market. The United States, in particular, is a key player in this market. The region's dominance can be attributed to factors such as a high level of health consciousness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in personalized nutrition technologies. In the United States, the prevalence of chronic diseases and the emphasis on preventive healthcare have driven the adoption of Stem cell-based solutions. Additionally, the presence of major players in the market, along with extensive research and development activities, contributes to North America's leadership in the stem cell market sector. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a region with high growth potential in the stem cell market, with China standing out as a key player. The government's focus on promoting research in stem cells and advancements in healthcare infrastructure further support the market's growth.

The Application Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Stem Cells Market, the type segment comprises various categories such as Tissue regeneration, Brain disease treatment, cardiovascular disease treatment, Blood disease treatments Others. This segment's dominance can be attributed to its pivotal role in the treatment and development of drugs. Stem cells play a crucial role in tissue regeneration, marking a significant advancement in medical applications. Traditionally, individuals in need of organ transplants, such as a kidney, faced the challenge of waiting for a suitable donor. The scarcity of donor organs exacerbated this issue. However, through the manipulation of stem cells, scientists can guide their differentiation to produce specific tissue types or even entire organs. For instance, medical professionals have successfully utilized stem cells derived from just beneath the skin's surface to generate new skin tissue. This breakthrough enables the repair of severe burns or other injuries by grafting the engineered tissue onto damaged skin, leading to the regeneration of healthy skin. This approach not only addresses the shortage of donor organs but also revolutionizes the treatment of various medical conditions through tissue engineering.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights @

Browse Similar Reports:

Cancer Stem Cells Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Synthetic Biology Market 2023 – 2030 By Applications (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Food, Agriculture, Consumer Care, Environmental), Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), Technology (Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |