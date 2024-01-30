Ibex Launches Wave Ix: The Next Evolution In AI-Powered Digital-First Customer Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wave iX redefines customer engagement and employee empowerment-from consulting and solution design to execution and insights

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today introduced Wave iX, the definitive AI-driven digital-first customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) solution suite. Wave iX seamlessly integrates innovative AI-powered solutions with ibex's cutting-edge CX platform to facilitate advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent interactions that cultivate stronger connections between brands and their customers.



“Wave iX brings genuine digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes that address every stage of their journey,” said Eric Guarro, SVP of Digital Transformation at ibex.“At ibex, we adopt a solutions-driven strategy to align with our clients and their customers at various points in their digital transformation journey, providing tailored AI-enhanced CX solutions that deliver transformative outcomes. Coupled with our acclaimed launch and implementation proficiency and business insights, Wave iX has the potential to redefine your CX and enhance the profitability of your customer and brand interactions.”

ibex's Wave iX solution suite harnesses generative AI (GenAI) to augment humans, insights, and actions across the end-to-end CX value chain. Supported by automation tools for self-service, Wave iX enables CX organizations to become more productive, cost-effective, and customer centric.

“Our mission at ibex is clear: to elevate customer experiences, drive performance excellence, and reduce the overall cost to serve,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex.“Wave iX delivers user-friendly, tailored solutions that empower companies to digitally transform their CX to do more with less while swiftly adapting to changing market trends. Wave iX is more than just an AI-powered platform-it's a commitment to redefining customer experiences and setting new industry standards. As a forward-thinking organization, we are constantly assessing, training, and refining our models, and we will continue to push the boundaries to enhance our capabilities.”

Wave iX combines ibex's years of award-winning BPO operational excellence with GenAI to optimize the end-to-end CX value chain.



Wave iX Customer Interactions Suite

AI technology that boosts every interaction along the customer journey, using the latest in GenAI.



Tailored to Your Brand Persona



Virtual Agents & Conversational AI



Channel Agnostic AI Engagement Advanced NLP



Wave iX CX Insights Suite

An end-to-end insights layer measuring real-time CX interaction data supported by a Business Intelligence team surfacing insights that drive business forward.



100% Interaction & Data Capture



Real-Time Analysis, QA, and Action



Predictive, Brand-Tailored Insights



Continuously Learning Knowledge Base Automated Sentiment, Intent, and Voice of the Customer





Wave iX Agent Performance Suite

The leading AI suite for agent productivity and workflow enhancement. Integrates across the agent experience to drive enhanced outcomes for every agent action.



Total Agent Performance Management



Hyper-Personalized Agent Engagement



AI Conversational Assistance, Coaching, & Optimization Real-Time Language Translation

For more information on Wave iX, please click here .

Webinar: How To Use Gen AI to Improve CX Performance in 2024

Join ibex CIO Jim Ferrato and SVP, Digital Transformation Eric Guarro on February 15th for an overview of the Wave iX solution. Click here to register .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2 in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex and connect with us on LinkedIn .

