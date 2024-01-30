Gordon Brothers Engaged To Sell Zulily Inventory & Fulfillment Center Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has been engaged to sell by private treaty over $85 million of inventory and the assets of two 775,000-square-foot fulfillment centers on behalf of Zulily ABC LLC.

The U.S.-based online retailer specialized in the sale of better-branded apparel and home products. Its parent Zulily Group LLC recently decided to shutter its operations. To facilitate this process, Zulily entered an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors in December to complete the orderly wind-down of the business and maximize the recovery for its creditors.

The inventory available for sale includes nationally branded consumer products, including apparel, footwear, small appliances, beauty and housewares. The available fixed assets include material handling equipment, racking and other warehouse support machinery.

“This is a great opportunity to acquire a wide selection of well-known nationally branded fashion and home products inventory,” said Ulos Anderson, Senior Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers .“As global market leaders with a 120-year history working with consumer product companies and retailers, we have been trusted in difficult situations to provide customized and rapid solutions that maximize asset value for our clients.”

“Zulily's decision to shut down operations was not entered into lightly, and we're confident our partnership will maximize value for all parties,” said Michael Guelfo, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers .“As a market leader in industrial fixed asset trading, our best-in-class infrastructure and deep asset knowledge made us the natural choice for the sale.”

For more information on the sale of Zulily's assets, visit Gordon Brothers' website .

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K. and Europe, Japan and the U.S.

