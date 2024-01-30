Tytocare To Host Major Health System Leaders For School Health Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders from Children's Medical Center Dallas, Atrium Health, Cone Health, and others will share successful results of school health initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TytoCare , a virtual care company enabling health plans and providers to deliver accessible, high-quality remote primary care anywhere across the country, will host health system leaders for a half-day virtual summit focused on engaging patients through schools.



The School Health Virtual Summit will take place on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:00am EST and will feature speakers from health systems including Children's Medical Center Dallas, Atrium Health and Cone Health. The event will feature a keynote address from Lauren Aronson, former Director of the Office of Legislation for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Healthcare in schools has evolved from the old days of a school nurse stationed in the school's administrative office,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare.“Innovative health system leaders across the country are using schools to meet patients where they are, increasing access to care – particularly in more rural regions. We're proud to work with health systems to help them expand their offerings for students.”

The summit will focus on enhancing care accessibility, meeting patients in their communities, and exploring strategies to launch and optimize efficient school healthcare programs. The agenda includes:

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM: Opening Remarks

Joe Brennan, TytoCare

10:10 AM – 10:30 AM: Keynote

Lauren Aronson, former Director of the Office of Legislation for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and current Partner at Mehlman Consulting.

10:30 AM – 10:50 AM: Collaborations Across Organizations to Positively Impact School Care

Dr. John Jenkins, Cone Health

10:50 AM – 11:10 AM: School Health Delivery Models, and Why the School Nurse Remains Essential

Sam McGinnis & Patsy Fisher, Atrium Health

11:10 AM – 11:30 AM: Telemedicine as a Force Multiplier in Schools

Sheila Freed, Avel eCare

11:30 AM – 11:50 AM: Tamara Perry, Children's Medical Center Dallas

11:50 AM – 12:10 PM: Providing family-centered medical care in schools

Lindsey Gardner, Southern Indiana Community Health Care

12:10 PM – 1:00 PM: Roundtable Discussion

“Ensuring the health and well-being of students is crucial for their academic success and overall development, and the best way to do that is to reach them directly in the schools in their community,” said keynote speaker Lauren Aronson, Partner at Mehlman Consulting.

A trusted partner for 180+ health systems and over 2,000 schools nationwide, TytoCare demonstrates remarkable results through the use of their devices in schools. Results include a 59% increase in remotely diagnosed conditions, and an impressive 98% visit resolution. Working towards improving educational outcomes and minimizing absenteeism, 89% of students return to class after a TytoCare exam, underscoring TytoCare's commitment to providing accessible healthcare solutions within the school setting.

To register for the event or learn more, visit .

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. Combining a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of five percent; diverts ED visits by an average of 10.8 percent; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement LabsTM, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 220 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

