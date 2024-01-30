Ataya Unveils Chorus: Redefining Simplicity In Private 5G

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scheduled for Live Demonstrations at Mobile World Congress, Chorus Redefines Simplicity for small-scale 5G deployment applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataya, the leaders of unified connectivity for Industry 4.0 and beyond, today announced the launch of Chorus, a standalone 5G Access Point (AP) that brings unparalleled simplicity and low cost benefits to enterprises needing to rapidly deploy Private 5G networks. With a focus on true Zero-Touch deployment, Chorus eliminates the complexities, additional hardware, and high costs that have traditionally hindered the widespread adoption of 5G in private networks, particularly in small to medium deployments. MWC Barcelona takes place February 26-29 and attendees can see Chorus and Ataya products in action at Hall 5, 5A61 and Hall 2, 2A11MR . To schedule a meeting, please visit /.



An Underserved Market Segment

The needs of customers requiring small to medium deployments are distinct from larger-scale deployments. Such scenarios have little space for additional server or hardware (ex: construction sites, parking garages), lack of IT expertise for configuration, and a smaller budget envelope. The complexity, additional hardware, and costs associated with 5G private networks have proven to be inhibitive factors, while attempts at simplified systems have limited functionality by permitting single node-only deployments or necessitating that all user traffic is routed through a public cloud.

Key Features of Chorus

Targeted for small to medium sized operations, the launch of Chorus marks a significant development in the Private 5G market. The emphasis on simplicity, turnkey solutions, and lower costs opens up the market for many deployments, out of reach with traditional Private 5G solutions including gas stations, retail parking lots, smart agriculture, public-emergency infrastructure among others.



Simplicity and Scale: Chorus offers unparalleled ease of deployment, making 5G accessible to a wider range of users including small-scale and niche operations.

Multi-tenancy & Multi-Site: Manage all your deployments from a centralized dashboard Lower Cost: By eliminating the need for additional hardware and expert IT technicians, Chorus significantly reduces the overall cost of Private 5G deployment.



Customer Benefits

Chorus users can deploy Private 5G without the need for extensive technical expertise or additional hardware. As a turnkey solution, Chorus ensures that the 5G network is operational immediately after plugging in the AP, all with significantly reduced overall cost of Private 5G deployment, making it accessible to a broader customer base.

"Existing solutions don't go far enough in simplifying Private 5G deployments. They typically require additional hardware or high costs or expert IT technicians to deploy 5G,” said Puneet Sethi, SVP of Products at Ataya.“Chorus enables all the security and low latency functionality expected of 5G deployments without any of the traditionally associated overhead cost and complexity, allowing the Industry 4.0 revolution to extend to nearly all participants in the manufacturing sector."

“We have been working with Ataya Harmony for global markets including Korea and Japan, and the customer feedback has been excellent. Now, we are expanding our relationship to Chorus. Simplification is much needed for certain segments of our customers who want to rapidly deploy small-scale 5G networks. While we have looked at other solutions, the innovation offered by Chorus uniquely meets the needs of the customers who prioritize simplicity, security, and fast service delivery.” Said Jeff Kim, Deputy CEO, Qucell



By eliminating the need for elaborate installations, Chorus is the simplest and most cost-effective solution in the market. Customers no longer have to buy servers, configure, maintain and upgrade software. The Chorus platform can support a range of deployments from a small network with a single AP to multiple APs deployed across multiple sites. The Chorus network grows, discovers and scales as the customer simply adds more Chorus AP and powers them on, allowing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to rapidly meet customers needs by allowing them to direct-ship Chorus APs to new and existing customers, and remotely onboard and monitor networks, lowering MSP costs and enhancing customer experiences.

"Chorus is a game-changer for Opticoms and our customers in the world of edge computing and private 5G networks. As an MSP catering to diverse sectors, we have always seen the potential of these advanced technologies but faced challenges in deploying them effectively. But with Chorus on the horizon, we are confident that those barriers will be shattered. It promises to provide us with the tools and capabilities to fully leverage the potential of Opticoms' edge computing and private 5G solutions, empowering our customers to do more, faster, more secure and more efficiently than ever before. Chorus represents a new era of possibility, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting development," said Johann S. Schmid, CEO of Opticoms.

About Ataya

Ataya's mission is to build a universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0 that is simple, secure, scalable and application-aware. Named after the Atayal people of Taiwan, Ataya's founding team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Broadcom and Qualcomm with experience in building products ranging from System-on-Chip solution to Cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company has engineering centers based in Santa Clara, CA and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information visit

