University Of Cincinnati And Virtual Internships Forge Partnership To Expand Student Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Cincinnati (UC), known as the birthplace of cooperative education, has announced a new partnership with Virtual Internships to enable information technology students to access global work experience.

The collaboration, led by the College of Cooperative Education & Professional Studies, Information Technology Co-op Unit, aims to provide a pilot cohort of 30 students with access to remote internships in the field of information technology, beginning in the summer of 2024.

Erik Alanson, Interim Unit Head and Associate Professor at UC overseeing the collaboration, said, "By joining forces with Virtual Internships, we are opening doors for our students beyond the Greater Cincinnati region. This initiative is about removing barriers and providing work-based learning opportunities on a global scale. We envision this as a virtual co-op option for the future, focusing on innovation and scale."

Virtual Internships, with a global network of 15,000+ host companies across 80+ countries, will help ensure these UC students, particularly those early in the co-op process and needing significant work experience, receive valuable placements. The future-forward goal is to scale the pilot program into larger programming within the IT sector.

Daniel Nivern, CEO of Virtual Internships, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, "Virtual Internships is thrilled to unite with a true industry leader. UC's impressive ranking in the U.S. for co-ops and internships mirrors our dedication to empowering a broad spectrum of students to access meaningful global experiences."

This initiative not only expands internship opportunities but also aims to boost students' confidence in securing future full-time employment upon completion.

Students interested in participating in the program can connect with their faculty advisor at the College of Cooperative Education & Professional Studies, Information Technology Co-op Unit, at UC.

For further details on how Virtual Internships collaborates with universities to enhance internship access, visit .

About Virtual Internships

Virtual Internships is the leading internship provider that guarantees internship placements for students worldwide. Through partnerships with universities, governments, and non-profit organizations, Virtual Internships removes the traditional barriers to internships so that students can access relevant career opportunities regardless of their location or background. Virtual Internships has a network of 15,000+ host companies in 18 career fields ensuring every student gains the skills and experience to enter the workforce with confidence.

About the University of Cincinnati

Founded in 1819, the University of Cincinnati ranks among the nation's best urban public research universities. Home to over 50,000 students, 11,000 faculty and staff and 332,000 alumni, UC combines a Top 35 public research university with a physical setting The New York Times calls“the most ambitious campus design program in the country.” With the launch of Next Lives Here, the Cincinnati Innovation District, a $100 million JobsOhio investment, nine straight years of record enrollment, global leadership in cooperative education, a dynamic academic health center and entry into the Big 12 Conference, UC's momentum has never been stronger. UC's annual budget tops $1.65 billion and its endowment totals $1.8 billion. Learn more at uc.

