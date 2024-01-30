Aeroflow Health Announces New Leadership Appointments Amid Company Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industry-leading durable medical equipment provider promotes three individuals to top corporate positions as Aeroflow continues its rampant growth

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced it has appointed a new President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer to oversee the company's expansion and navigate the complexities of insurance coverage to connect patients with a diverse range of medical devices and comprehensive support.



Following its recent rebrand and monumental year 2023 that surpassed its previous records by serving more than one million patients within 12 months, Aeroflow Health continues to serve as a leading, trusted partner in health management solutions for patients and caregivers. To maintain and spur its growth trajectory, the firm announces the below leadership additions:

Scott Sonnone, previously Aeroflow Health's Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to President where he will play a pivotal role in overseeing the overall operations and strategic direction of the company. With more than half a decade of experience at Aeroflow Health, Scott has a proven track record of leadership and dedication to the company's mission.

Ryan Bullock has been elevated from Chief Operations Officer to Chief Strategy Officer where he will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations and strategic direction of Aeroflow Health. A veteran leader at Aeroflow Health for the past fifteen years, Ryan's strategic mindset and innovative approach is crucial to the company's success.

Lauren Bennett has been promoted from the Vice President of Aeroflow Sleep to Chief Operating Officer to lead Aeroflow Health's day-to-day operations and maintain efficiency across all departments. Lauren has demonstrated operational excellence at Aeroflow Health for more than a decade and is an invaluable addition to the leadership team.

“I'm very proud of the growth Aeroflow Health has exhibited and am excited to continue expanding the team and advancing its mission alongside Lauren and Scott, both of whom have contributed so much to our culture and colleagues,” said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer at Aeroflow Health.“Aeroflow has consistently established itself in this competitive market as a top DME provider because of our commitment to effecting positive change throughout the healthcare industry. I look forward to growing our team and reaching new heights, all while ensuring our patients remain the top priority.”

The three executives will be integral to driving Aeroflow Health's success and engagement in new markets, increasing access to necessary medical equipment, and closing the gaps that prohibit Americans from receiving the health care they deserve. The leadership team will be responsible for expanding the company's extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps, Aeroflow Diabetes, Aeroflow Sleep, and Aeroflow Urology, and ensuring the organization delivers educational resources, consultations and personalized services to patients and healthcare providers.

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow's commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit aeroflowhealth

