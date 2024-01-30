NMDP Biotherapies Appoints New President To Lead Next Phase In Life-Saving Therapy Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tom Hochuli will lead the organization as it renews its commitment to advancing cell and gene therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDP BioTherapiesSM, formerly Be The Match BioTherapies, announced that Tom Hochuli will serve as president, leading the organization into its promising future phase. The appointment comes at a significant time for NMDP, which underwent a unifying, organization-wide brand change earlier this year driven by its expanding global presence, industry-leading research and innovations in cell therapies, such as those led by NMDP BioTherapies.



NMDP BioTherapies supports organizations that are creating next-generation cell and gene therapies. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the NMDP Registry, the world's most diverse registry, and an extensive collection network, NMDP BioTherapies provides cell sourcing for allogeneic cell and gene therapies that will expand treatment options for patients with more than 75 different blood cancers or blood disorders. While NMDP BioTherapies will be a separate legal entity from NMDP with its own dedicated employee team, the organization will draw from the extensive research and resources that NMDP has to offer.

Hochuli will lead the team in delivering end-to-end excellence – from donor identification to therapy delivery. With more than 30 years of experience in regulated industries, including in cell and gene therapy, Hochuli is well-versed in the needs of partners and patients alike, as well as challenges both groups face.

“I'm honored to be stepping into this role at such an important time. The organization is undergoing exciting changes while continuing its rich history of saving lives,” said Hochuli.“Advances in cell and gene therapies have proven extremely valuable and hold even greater promise for the future. NMDP BioTherapies is reinvigorating the development of cell and gene therapies, and the best is yet to come.”

NMDP's vision is to create a world in which every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. While the organization has facilitated more than 125,000 blood stem cell and marrow transplants since its founding, there are still thousands of patients each year who stand to benefit from emerging cell and gene therapies. NMDP BioTherapies helps accelerate innovation by providing partner organizations access to a world-class, proven infrastructure that delivers high-quality cell source material, a critical part of the cell therapy supply chain.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom, who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership in the cell and gene therapy industry,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO, NMDP.“Working together we will advance groundbreaking research and continue to innovate emerging therapies to help save more patient lives.”

Hochuli formerly served as CEO of Current Biologics, a startup company focused on providing cell and gene therapy manufacturing and development services, as well as CEO of Vibalogics, a virotherapy process development and manufacturing organization. He has also served several biotherapies organizations as principal consultant, advisor and board member. He holds an MBA from Rutgers University and a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Clarkson University. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a first lieutenant and platoon leader in Bremerhaven, Germany. Hochuli will report to NMDP's CEO, Amy Ronneberg.

About NMDP BioTherapies

NMDP BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of NMDPSM and a research partnership with the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), the organization designs solutions that advance the development of cell and gene therapies across the globe.

NMDP BioTherapies is dedicated to accelerating patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies by providing high-quality cellular source material from the NMDP RegistrySM, the world's most diverse registry of more than 7 million potential blood stem cell donors. Through established relationships with apheresis, marrow collection, and transplant centers worldwide, the organization develops, onboards, trains, and manages expansive collection networks to advance cell therapies. NMDP BioTherapies uses a proven infrastructure consisting of regulatory compliance and managed logistics experts and cell therapy supply chain case managers to successfully transport and deliver regulatory-compliant life-saving therapies across the globe. Through the CIBMTR, NMDP extends services beyond the cell therapy supply chain to include long-term follow-up tracking for FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

