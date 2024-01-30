Automox Scores Two G2 Winter 2024 Awards And Three ‘Best Of 2023’ Trustradius Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) G2 presents Automox with Enterprise Leader Americas and High Performer Americas recognition. TrustRadius bestows 3 'Best of' honors on Automox.

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox , the leader in IT endpoint automation, is proud to announce it has earned multiple 2024 G2 Winter awards based on actual customer reviews. G2 is the world's largest software and services marketplace. Products in G2's Leader quadrant are rated highly by customers and have the highest Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

"We are pleased that our dedication to putting our customers first helped earn Automox a leadership position from both G2 and TrustRadius this winter," said Tim Lucas, Chief Executive Officer at Automox. "Our customers are the reason we make Automox the best it can be - their success is our top priority."

Automox also closed out 2023 by taking home three TrustRadius 'Best of' Awards: Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set, and Best Relationship.

TrustRadius' verified reviews help organizations make smarter decisions about which products and services they should use through unbiased feedback from real users. As part of its mission to facilitate better business technology decisions through shared experiences, TrustRadius also provides actionable insights into market trends along with comprehensive research reports.

“These aren't pay-to-play awards. We recognize the products with genuine positive feedback from real customers ,” said Vinay Bhagat, TrustRadius Founder and CEO.

Explore the leading IT automation platform on Automox .

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox makes it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at , connect with the Automox Community , or connect with us on Twitter/X , Threads , LinkedIn , Facebook , Reddit , or Instagram .

© 2024 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment

Automox Earns Leader, High Performer, and Best Of Recognition from G2 and TrustRadius

CONTACT: Justin Talerico Automox 5618705957 ...