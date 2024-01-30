Intelerad Announces Three Executive Leadership Appointments To Drive Transformative Client Experiences In 2024 And Beyond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's new C-suite leaders include a chief technology officer, chief customer officer and chief people officer, who will guide exceptional business and client outcomes

Raleigh, NC, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad Medical Systems TM, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, announced the appointment of three C-suite roles joining the organization's executive team led by CEO Jordan Bazinsky . Pete Srejovic was named as Intelerad's new chief technology officer, Vivek Rao will serve as chief customer officer, and Erikka Buracchio will assume the role of chief people officer. In their new roles, they will help ensure clients experience the full value of selecting Intelerad as their medical imaging provider of choice.

“Welcoming Pete, Vivek and Erikka signals our commitment to drive tangible results and transformative client experiences throughout 2024 and beyond. Intelerad's clients are going to feel the positive impact of having these three new veteran leaders at our organization,” Bazinsky said.“As we continue to prioritize client delivery and the client experience, we'll bring top talent into the organization and develop that talent to help us serve our clients in the best way possible.”

The new C-suite leaders will manage client delivery and improve experiences for Intelerad's global client and employee bases:

Pete Srejovic , Chief Technology Officer - Pete Srejovic has driven technology transformation and delivery at the world's largest organizations for over 25 years. He is a results-driven professional with a proven track record in managing cross-functional organizations, leading product development and executing global M&A initiatives. Most recently, Pete was the CTO at GTreasury, the leading innovator of integrated SaaS treasury and risk management solutions for the digital treasurer. There, he oversaw the product engineering, information security, technology operations and corporate IT teams in the U.S., Australia, the UK and the Philippines. Before becoming part of GTreasury, Pete served as the CTO at SHL, a software development company. Preceding this role, he held the position of global head of technology at Morningstar research firm. He has a bachelor's degree in technology and computer information systems from Purdue University.

Vivek Rao , Chief Customer Officer - Vivek Rao has over 25 years of experience and expertise in all aspects of growth and transformation for SaaS delivery organizations. Throughout his career, he has led and reshaped teams while driving improvements in field operations, achieving greater revenue growth, navigating M&A deals and managing partner relations. Vivek's most recent position was as the senior vice president of customer success at Cloud Software Group, which was formed through the acquisition of Citrix Systems and TIBCO Software. Formerly the senior vice president of global customer services at TIBCO, he oversaw the customer success, professional services, customer support and education and managed services teams for all TIBCO software products following the acquisition. He led his teams to achieve greater customer satisfaction and revenue growth while accelerating client adoption of next-gen, cloud-based platforms. Vivek holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from India's Bangalore University, a master of science degree in management systems from Clarkson University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Erikka Buracchio , Chief People Officer - Erikka Buracchio has over 25 years of management experience with high-growth technology companies. Her passion is building innovative teams and growing high-performance leaders to drive profitable business growth in a global environment. Erikka's professional background includes positions at both established global technology companies such as NTT, and private start-up organizations such as Marconi. Most recently, she was the chief people officer of Brightly, the global leader in intelligent asset management solutions, a Siemens company. Prior to joining Brightly, Erikka was the senior vice president of global human resources at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and has held a range of positions focused on talent development, team building, and process improvement throughout her career. She is a graduate of Penn State University, and has held her professional human resource (PHR) certification since 2012 and her business professional coaching certificate since 2020.

“We are gearing up to reshape what our client experiences look like in 2024, and we anticipate excellent outcomes and unparalleled satisfaction for our clients,” Bazinsky said.

