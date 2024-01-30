Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes NTT DATA As A Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerating the use of digital twins across application domains

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTCTM) today announced that NTT DATA has joined the consortium. By participating in the DTC, NTT DATA will strengthen its position as a global innovator by fostering the adoption of digital twins in the many application domains it serves.

According to NTT DATA, this new membership with the DTC is a clear opportunity to develop better approaches for our customers focused on digital twin adoption in various application domains such as telecommunications, smart industries, smart cities, mining, oil and gas, and banking and insurance.

“We're very excited to welcome NTT DATA as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC.“Their global experience and expertise in a wide range of application domains will be very valuable as we work together to further the adoption of digital twins.”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a global IT services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA is part of the NTT Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications and IT services companies. NTT DATA offers a wide range of services, including system integration, application development, business process outsourcing, cloud services, and consulting. The company serves clients in various industries, including finance, healthcare, public sector, telecommunications, and manufacturing. Digital Twin activities are carried out within the global Innovation Center that NTT DATA has launched in 2022, with focus on leading-edge technologies and aiming at establishing world-leading research and development teams and generating new business through joint innovation projects with customers.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority of Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit .

