(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Power Sliding Door System Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global automotive power sliding door system market is on the rise, with a projected growth of USD 2.45 billion from 2023 to 2028, marking an impressive CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period.

The recent analysis underscores the key factors contributing to the market's growth. Factors such as the increased adoption of luxury vans, a surge in the installation of electronic components in vehicles, and the rising population of high net worth individuals (HNWI) are identified as primary growth drivers.

The market has been further segmented based on application, encompassing both passenger vehicles and cargo vans, and technological developments like electric power sliding doors, aftermarket retrofit kits, and advancements in smart and touchless operations.

The report highlights the surge in ride-sharing platforms as a significant catalyst in bolstering van sales, further propelling the market's expansion. Another essential trend recognized is the rising integration of power sliding door systems in mid-sized vehicles and the continued development of smart door systems, which are anticipated to stimulate market demand.

The research provides a granular analysis of the market's geographical segmentation:



Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

The vendor landscape is a key aspect of the market, with the study featuring detailed evaluations of several leading manufacturers. Ensuring a competitive edge in the market, these companies are highlighted for their strategic market presence and innovative product offerings.

Companies Profiled:



AISIN CORP.

Brose Fahrzeugteile

Continental AG

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION

Kiekert AG

Magna International Inc.

Mitsuba Corp.

Mitsui Kinzoku ACT.

Schaltbau Holding

Somfy SA Strattec Security

The automotive power sliding door system market is segmented as below:

By Application



Passenger vehicle Cargo vans

By Technology



Electric power sliding doors

Aftermarket retrofit kits Smart and touchless operation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900