Vivid Commerce Expands Adoption Of Ovationcxm To Optimize Its Merchant Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full-service payment and commerce provider selects OvationCXM to streamline and enhance CX and drive revenue growth.

TIBURON, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announced an expanded partnership with Vivid Commerce to accelerate its merchant experience transformation. This builds on OvationCXM and Vivid Commerce's long-standing collaboration, established in 2018, and will serve as the technological foundation for Vivid Commerce to transform customer experiences within its comprehensive payment solutions.



“The world of payment solutions is witnessing a paradigm shift as it has become increasingly important to streamline processes for merchants and improve their customer service,” said Derek Henmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vivid Commerce.“We are spearheading this change, and our partnership with OvationCXM's CXM platform and support services ensures that we're continuing to deliver frictionless experiences for our customers.”

As part of the expanded partnership, Vivid Commerce will continue to utilize OvationCXM's support services and deepen its use of OvationCXM's customer experience management (CXM) customer journey and AI-based knowledge capabilities to support businesses in every aspect of their commerce journey.

“An exceptional customer experience drives tremendous outcomes for organizations in customer retention, revenue growth, operating cost reduction and customer satisfaction,” said Alfred 'Chip' Kahn IV, founder and Chief Executive Officer at OvationCXM.“As a leader in payments, Vivid Commerce understands the necessity of streamlining customer journeys by providing world-class support that drives overall business success. We're glad to expand our work with Vivid Commerce and are committed to helping them drive better branded and seamless experiences for their customers.”

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM, the leading AI-infused customer experience management (CXM) provider, helps companies identify and resolve real-time friction points in customer journeys across digital, back-office, and partner touchpoints so companies can ensure revenue security, foster profitable growth and cultivate customer loyalty and staff retention. The CXM platform combines journey orchestration, knowledge management, generative AI, dynamic chat, and partner connectivity in one solution. It's the only platform that takes connected data and flows that into seamless customer journeys that are built and orchestrated across an organization and its third parties – unlocking unparalleled AI and data-driven insights, summarizations, and trends for swift CX action to deliver consistently exceptional customer experiences. To learn more, visit .

About Vivid Commerce

Vivid Commerce is a leading provider of comprehensive payment and commerce solutions. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Vivid Commerce empowers businesses to participate in the economy effortlessly. Its full-stack platform offers a wide range of solutions, including payment processing, point-of-sale systems, e-commerce integrations, and more, catering to diverse industries. For more information, visit .

