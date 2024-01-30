Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Yuma, AZ And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home

- Dr. Danelle JacksonYUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Yuma, AZ. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in the Yuma area becomes aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of Codapet.“There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy,”Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“In home euthanasia is a much calmer and more personal experience for pets and pet owners than traveling to a clinic.” says Dr. Danelle Jackson. Dr. Jackson grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin where her love of animals and veterinary medicine began. She attended college and veterinary school at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, graduating with a Doctors in Veterinary Medicine in 2013.Dr. Jackson services Yuma, AZ , and the surrounding areas: Somerton, San Luis, Welton, TacnaHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly 'ready', but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet's end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Emotional Comfort for Pet Owners and Pets: One of the primary benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the emotional comfort it provides for both the pet owner and the pet. Being in a familiar environment can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, making the process less daunting. Additionally, having the option to be with their family during the euthanasia process allows pet owners to provide comfort and support to their beloved pets in their final moments.2. Reduced Stress on the Pet: Transporting a pet to a veterinary clinic can be stressful for both the pet and the owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transport, reducing the stress and anxiety experienced by the pet during an already difficult time.3. Better Control Over the Environment: Pet owners can choose to have the euthanasia performed in a specific room of their home, allowing them to control the environment and create a soothing atmosphere for their pet. This may include dimming the lights, playing soft music, or providing a comfortable space for the pet to rest.4. Flexibility of Time and Schedule: In-home pet euthanasia allows pet owners to choose a convenient time and date for the procedure. This flexibility is especially helpful for those who work long hours or have other commitments that may make it difficult to bring their pet to a veterinary clinic during regular business hours.5. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia offers a more private and dignified experience for the pet and the family. There is no need to worry about other clients or staff members witnessing the emotional process, and pet owners can create a soothing and calm environment for their pet's final moments.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Yuma, AZ. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 35 cities . Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

