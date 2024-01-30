THE LEGENDARY MUSIC MAGAZINE Q RELAUNCHES UNDER EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP AT WWW.QTHEMUSIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Q was founded in 1986 by Mark Ellen and David Hepworth. The first cover star was Paul McCartney, closely followed by Rod Stewart and Elton John.

Since its“soft relaunch” in October this year, Q has returned to its roots with must-read interviews and compelling features, having already featured interviews, including with nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, and legendary Police drummer Stewart Cop

The relaunched Q has also run in-depth features on the rise and fall of original super-club Studio 54, the human dramas behind Fleetwood Mac's music, and the impact of the '60s Laurel Canyon scene.

-In a deal with Bauer Media Group, the 38-year-old brand promises a return to the meaningful music and pop culture journalism that made its name-

- Andrew Barker, Editor In ChiefNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hugely popular music media brand Q makes its triumphant return and U.S. debut in a deal between Bauer Media Group and Empire Media Group, Inc. (“EMG”), a dynamic privately-owned New York-based global media conglomerate of brands and an innovator of content experiences across diverse platforms.Published for 34 years in the U.K. before shuttering during COVID-19, Q built an enviable reputation for in-depth and incisive music journalism, covering bands and artists around the world in its pages, and for celebrating both modern music and legendary figures at the annual Q Awards .In a deal with Bauer Media Group's UK operations, EMG will relaunch Q with staff based in Britain and the United States, and across multiple channels including digital, content syndication, social , e-newsletters, live events and hyper-specific print opportunities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Q's new editorial team is spearheaded by Los Angeles-based Editor-in-Chief Andrew Barker, who spent 12 years at Variety, including as Music Editor and Senior Features Editor, and London-based Editor Dominic Utton, whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, and many other publications. He is also the author of“Sex Pistols - Uncensored on the Record.” Other hires include News Editor Noah Zucker, formerly of The Sun, along with Senior Editor/Writers Will Harris and Amy Hughes operating from the US.“Q is more than a print magazine,” said Editor-in-Chief Andrew Barker.“It's a great media brand for celebrating music and music culture. As the way people listen to and appreciate music evolves, Q is still as important as ever, and we are committed to continuing its prestige storytelling around music and its attendant culture.”Chris Duncan, Bauer's Chief Executive Officer of U.K. Publishing, said,“We are pleased to work with EMG to support the relaunch of a much-loved brand, Q. The agreement supports EMG's desire to maintain Q's legacy ensuring that music lovers worldwide will have another title to enjoy that complements our own portfolio of specialist brands.”Q has been lauded for its insightful and discerning approach to popular music, including long-form features and interviews, as well as celebrating a wide-range of tastes, encompassing indie-rock, rap, R&B, dance, pop and more.“It is very important to us that we preserve the incredible heritage and reputation that Q built up over more than 30 years of brilliant music journalism,” said Mr. Barker.“But at the same time we want to carry that gold standard into a new digital age. As well as interviews with classic artists and the most exciting new music talents, we'll be giving readers the kind of unique insight and appreciation of popular music that only Q can provide.”Speaking from London, U.K. Editor Dominic Utton added:“Our team all grew up as readers and fans of Q, and we aim to fill the gap in the cultural landscape that has been left since its closure in 2020 – and take the magazine to new heights. For the last three years, lovers of in-depth and intelligent music criticism have been missing that platform. It's an incredible opportunity and very exciting for anyone who cares about great music – and great music journalism.”Since its“soft relaunch” in October this year, Q has returned to its roots with must-read interviews and compelling features, having already featured interviews with nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, legendary Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Sonic Youth front man Thurston Moore, Suggs of Madness, who celebrated their first #1 album this year, Best Ex and former Candy Hearts singer Mariel Loveland, director Nick Broomfield and others. The relaunched Q has also run in-depth features on the rise and fall of original super-club Studio 54, the human dramas behind Fleetwood Mac's music, and the impact of the '60s Laurel Canyon scene, as well as long reads on subjects including Madonna's recent hospitalization and extraordinary recovery, the vinyl LP resurgence among Generation Z consumers, and the impact of the women who spearheaded the original 1970s punk rock explosion. Q has also revived the magazine's famous Lists, compiling definitive accounts of great albums, songs and key moments in rock and pop history.Q was founded in 1986 by Mark Ellen and David Hepworth. Its original name, Cue – referencing the cueing up of the next record – was tweaked to prevent confusion from snooker fans and to stand out on newsstands. It went on to be one of the prime chroniclers of the 1990s Britpop scene.The first cover star was Paul McCartney, closely followed by Rod Stewart and Elton John.Subsequent editions featured revealing, in-depth interviews with the likes of Noel Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, Adele, Florence Welch, Tame Impala, and a pregnant Britney Spears, alongside meaningful rock journalism like a deep dive into the Beastie Boys catalog.Mr. Barker added,“Q has created and curated compelling music content for close to four decades. Through EMG's commitment to long-form reporting and multi-channel technology strategy, Q will not only regain its former loyal following but also build a legion of new users across multiple channels including print, social, online, e-newsletters and events. This is exciting news for any music fan.”

Communications Department

Empire Media Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube