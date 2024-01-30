Cycle Labs Kicks Off Its New Certification Program With The Launch Of The CCD-A Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cycle Labs , a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform, is proud to announce the Cycle Certification program. The inaugural certificate in this program will be the Cycle Certified Developer - Associate (CCD-A).

The Cycle Certification program is comprised of functional, commercial, and technical tracks. These tracks are designed to strengthen the community's knowledge of the Cycle methodology as well as enhance the skills of both aspiring and experienced Cycle® developers in building and maintaining test automation solutions using the Cycle platform.

The CCD-A certification is the first certification in the technical track and is structured to provide a comprehensive understanding of test construction using Cycle's natural language testing approach. It is recommended that candidates have one year of experience with the Cycle platform and completion of the technical coursework at Cycle University would further prepare you for the exam. The 90-minute, 75-question, multiple-choice exam is priced at $199.

With a CCD-A certification, developers will join a network of like-minded professionals who are shaping the future of software development with innovative solutions.

"Our certification program is more than just a learning opportunity; it's a gateway into a world of innovation and possibility," said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. "We are committed to nurturing a community that shapes the future and creates software that changes lives. This program is a testament to our dedication to not only advance the skills of individual testers and developers but also to foster a culture of excellence in the field of test automation."

To learn more about the Cycle Certified Developer - Associate certification and to enroll, visit Cycle Labs' certification page .

Additional certifications within the technical track will launch later this year, starting with the Cycle Certified Developer - Professional (CCD-P) certification, which will cover performance testing and novel systems under test.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.

