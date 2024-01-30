Nonprofit Let's Choose Love Wins Prestigious Bronze Anthem Award For Community Outreach In Education, Art, & Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cardio Drumming Project - Funded by Let's Choose Love

-Anthem Award winners were selected from 2,000 entrants from 44 countries by social impact leaders from Nike, The Clinton Foundation, Netflix and more-

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Anthem Awards named Let's Choose Love - an innovative nonprofit focused on supporting community impact projects nationwide - a winner in its 3rd annual international awards competition. The nonprofit captured a Bronze Level prize in the category of Community Outreach - Education, Art, & Culture.The Anthem Awards celebrate the purpose and mission-driven work of individuals, companies, and organizations worldwide.They are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which also presents the Webby Awards, and whose members include leaders from The Atlantic, Nike Purpose, (RED), NAACP, Ben & Jerry's and The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation. Past winners include the Malala Fund, National Geographic, American Red Cross and the World Economic Forum.“There isn't anything better than being recognized for making a positive impact in the world,” said Let's Choose Love Founder Wendy B. White.“This award gives us a whole new level of credibility that will support our growth and development and allow us to help more people make a difference.”Based in Asheville, NC, Let's Choose Love is a social movement bringing more love into the world in all forms and sizes. The 501(c)(3) funds projects that enrich local communities across the United States. The organization not only provides grants, but also offers free coaching sessions with a business consultant and marketing and publicity support.“I've always been a believer in the idea that people in local communities have their own knowledge and wisdom and they have their own solutions. They just may not have the technical expertise, or the funds to make something happen,” explained White.Since its founding in 2021, Let's Choose Love has provided more than $80,000 to support 84 projects, in seven key areas: arts and culture, education, wellness, diversity, equity & inclusion, women & youth, environment & climate and social justice. Project examples include community gardens in food deserts, feminine hygiene packets for under-resourced high school and middle school students, and STEM education kits designed to increase access to STEM learning for children worldwide, developed by high school robotic teams.White hopes the attention generated from the Anthem Awards will encourage donors and businesses to support Let's Choose Love's work. The organization is primarily funded through Continuum Consulting LLC, a strategic consulting firm she runs with two partners. White has plans to hire a director this year, and launch a podcast and YouTube channel to broaden awareness of the projects and people making an impact through Let's Choose Love.The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 3rd Annual competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 44 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.About Let's Choose LoveLet's Choose Love provides catalyst funding for projects bringing more love into the world. Projects are sponsored quarterly. Recipients receive seed funding, marketing and publicity, and free coaching sessions with a business consultant who can coach the recipients through the design and implementation of their projects. Candidates can apply for funding of up to $1,000 or, in some cases, $5,000. Let's Choose Love gives priority funding to people between the ages of 15 and 30 but welcomes anyone with a give-back dream to apply!For more information visit letschooselove or to give, visitAbout The Anthem Awards: Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.For more information about The Anthem Awards visit anthemawards

Let's Choose Love