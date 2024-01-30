F&F Floor Covering & Carpet, Inc. Celebrates Recognition With A 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MCDONOUGH , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- F&F Floor Covering & Carpet, Inc., a cornerstone of the McDonough community since its inception in 1964 by Richard Fink and Calvin Ford, has recently been honored with the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious accolade, determined through customer votes, reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.



Founded on the shared vision and expertise of Fink and Ford in the flooring industry, F&F Floor Covering & Carpet began with a focus on carpet, vinyl, and hardwood installation. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, now boasting a comprehensive showroom in McDonough where customers can peruse an extensive range of flooring options.



The company's services, encompassing sales and installation of various flooring types such as carpet, luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, tile, laminate, and vinyl, are delivered with a promise encapsulated in their slogan:“We are here to serve and grateful for every opportunity.” This ethos has been the bedrock of F&F Floor Covering & Carpet's reputation, characterized by quality installations, competitive pricing, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.



Renowned for its customer-centric approach, F&F Floor Covering & Carpet has differentiated itself in a competitive market by offering prices that challenge big box stores and providing seamless turn-key installations. This dedication to customer service has not only garnered loyalty but has also been a critical factor in the company receiving the Best of Georgia Award.



Reflecting on the accolade, the owner remarked,“This recognition by our customers is a validation of our hard work and dedication. It inspires us to continue our commitment to excellence and serving our community.”



The success story of F&F Floor Covering & Carpet serves as an exemplary model of how commitment, quality service, and a focus on customer needs lead to both recognition and business success.



Location: 45 Griffin Street

McDonough, GA 30253



