Storage As A Service (Staas) Market Is Estimated To Reach US$62.779 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 32.93%

The storage as a service (STaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.93% from US$8.558 billion in 2022 to US$62.779 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the storage as a service (STaaS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.93% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$62.779 billion by 2029.The Storage as a Service (StaaS) industry represents a paradigm shift in data storage, responding to the changing demands of organizations in the digital age. This novel method offers enterprises scalable, modular, and on-demand storage options, promoting effective data management without the need for expensive on-premises infrastructure. StaaS is divided into several areas, including cloud backup, cloud archiving, and standalone and platform-attached storage, each of which addresses a different aspect of data storage and management. StaaS emerges as a vital option, presenting a compelling alternative to traditional storage methods, as organizations increasingly seek agility, cost-effectiveness, and seamless scalability. The growth of this market is defined by technical breakthroughs, cybersecurity concerns, and the ongoing proliferation of data-centric applications, making it critical for companies to traverse this terrain for optimal storage strategy alignment with their growing requirements.Storage as a Service (STaaS) is a cloud-based storage solution that enables businesses to outsource their data storage requirements to a third-party service provider. Businesses may use STaaS to store, manage, and access their data via the Internet rather than investing in and maintaining their own on-premises storage infrastructure. The future of the STaaS industry looks promising because of rising cloud computing usage and a growing need for cost-effective storage solutions. Considering the exponential expansion of data volumes, companies are looking for scalable and adaptable storage solutions that can meet their changing needs. STaaS has the benefit of scalability, allowing organizations to grow their storage capacity as needed without having to invest in hardware or infrastructure upfront. Furthermore, STaaS provides the advantages of decreased IT complexity and enhanced data accessibility. Businesses may focus on their core capabilities by outsourcing storage infrastructure management to service providers. Furthermore, STaaS allows data to be accessible from any location and at any time, allowing for seamless collaboration and remote access.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In January 2023, ePlus Inc., a US-based IT company that provides specialized services and solutions, announced the launch of a new storage as a service product through its Pure Storage Managed Services Provider Program, which uses Pure Storage Evergreen//One technology to provide adaptable storage models based on subscriptions.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global storage as a service (StaaS) market is divided into cloud backup, cloud archiving, and standalone and platform-attached storage. Among these, the cloud backup segment is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. Cloud backup has been a major growth driver in the StaaS market. Businesses seeking cost-effective and scalable storage solutions have spurred the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions for data backup, archiving, and storage needs. The desire for dependable data protection and management, along with the benefits of cloud-based storage in terms of accessibility and flexibility, implies that cloud backup may continue to be a key category in the StaaS market.Based on enterprise size the global storage as a service (StaaS) market is divided into SME and large. Among these, the large enterprise size is expected to grow at a significant rate er the forecast period. This dominance may be ascribed to the increasing use of cutting-edge technologies, particularly StaaS and on-premise infrastructure, which drive market development. Large organizations, with their vast resources and sophisticated IT infrastructures, are at the forefront of adopting these cutting-edge technologies. The increased need for scalable and efficient storage solutions has positioned the big corporate sector as a key driver in determining the StaaS market's trajectory. As organizations prioritize data management and storage optimization, the large enterprise segment is expected to wield significant influence, contributing significantly to overall market share and cementing its leadership position in the evolving Storage as a Service landscape.Based on end users the global storage as a service (StaaS) market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, public sector, education and others. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to emerge as the market leader in Storage as a Service (StaaS), driven by the industry's exponential increase of data and the critical importance of data-driven decision-making. As financial institutions continue to generate massive amounts of data as a result of transactions, client contacts, and regulatory compliance, the need for effective storage solutions grows. Storage as a Service (StaaS) and other cloud services provide scalable, adaptable, and cost-effective options for handling the BFSI sector's expanding data landscape. The capacity to securely store and retrieve data on-demand improves not just operational efficiency but also allows for advanced analytics and insights, allowing financial firms to make informed decisions quickly. As a result, the BFSI sector is at the forefront of embracing StaaS, employing cloud services to negotiate data storage difficulties and emerge as leaders in the era of data-driven decision-making.Based on geography the Asia Pacific region is likely to hold a major market share and is anticipated to lead the global storage as a service (StaaS) market over the forecast period. The increasing relevance of big data analytics and the use of hybrid and multi-cloud networks by organizations operating in key economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are projected to drive development in the region's STaaS market. The increased consumption of disaster recovery and business continuity solutions, as well as the expansion of various end-user industries driven by company growth, will drive the demand for STaaS solutions as an efficient and cost-effective way to store and archive expanding business operations.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global storage as a service (StaaS) market, that have been covered are Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft, AWS Solutions Group, IBM, AT&T, Oracle, Rackspace, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.The market analytics report segments the storage as a service (StaaS) market using the following criteria:.By TypeoCloud BackupoCloud ArchivingoStandalone and Platform Attached Storage.By Enterprise SizeoSMEoLarge.By End-UseroBFSIoIT and TelecomoRetailoHealthcareoPublic SectoroEducationoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Intel Corporation.Google LLC.Microsoft.AWS Solutions Group.IBM.AT&T.Oracle.Rackspace.Hitachi Vantara LLC.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPExplore More Reports:.Cloud Storage Market:.Integration Platform As A Service Market:.Platform As A Service Market:

