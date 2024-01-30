Benchmark Gensuite's AI Advisors Win Bronze In The 11Th Annual Best In Biz Awards International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is honored to announce AI Advisors has won Bronze in the Most Innovative Product of the Year – Enterprise category of Best in Biz Awards International.



Over the past eleven years, the Best in Biz Awards has consistently attracted nominations from top global businesses. The judging process involved an independent panel from fifteen countries and all continents, comprising editors, writers, and broadcasters from renowned publications worldwide. The diverse panel assessed entrants based on global impact, technological innovation, employee programs, and community outreach. In the eleventh annual awards, categories ranged from Fastest-Growing Company to Corporate Social Responsibility Program. Winners were selected for their exceptional contributions, with judges representing expertise from leading publications across the globe.



Benchmark Gensuite's AI Advisors make a significant advancement in enhancing workplace safety. Developed over two years, these tools, including Computer Vision AI, proactively monitor worksites, identify potential hazards in real-time, and prevent incidents. The PSI AI Advisor utilizes Benchmark's extensive Data Ocean to swiftly identify and categorize potentially serious incidents (PSIs), enabling targeted improvement efforts. Describe-It AI Advisor streamlines incident reporting by guiding users to provide comprehensive details and expediting investigations. The Risk AI Advisor consolidates enterprise data for swift decision-making.



Integrated wearables through partnerships contribute crucial data to the Benchmark Gensuite Concern Reporting Software, fostering a safety-centric culture. This initiative aligns with the National Safety Council's Work to Zero initiative, addressing injury elimination in workplaces.



Benchmark Gensuite remains committed to pushing the boundaries of Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, making the world a better place one innovative solution at a time.



About Benchmark Gensuite®



Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform-locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.



With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.



About Best in Biz Awards



Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories.

