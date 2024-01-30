Diversified Restaurant Group Achieves Remarkable Growth And Innovation In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Taco Bell franchisee continues to prioritize unique customer experiences

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest QSR franchisees with over 360 restaurants, is proud to announce a year of exceptional development and expansion, reaffirming its position as a leader in the QSR industry.In 2023, DRG experienced impressive year-over-year growth, adding 33 new Taco Bell restaurants to its extensive portfolio. This significant achievement includes strategic acquisitions and the opening of eight new stores, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous year."Our unwavering commitment to innovation and our dedication to enhancing the customer and employee experience have been pivotal to our extraordinary growth,” said SG Ellison , President and CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group.The expansion into new markets remains a top priority for DRG. Last year, the company added 25 restaurants in the San Diego and Riverside Counties and ranked among the top 10 biggest Taco Bell franchisees in the United States based on restaurant count.DRG continued demonstrating its commitment to innovation and evolving consumer preferences by introducing new restaurant concepts. Notable openings in 2023 include their eighth Taco Bell Cantina in San Jose, a state-of-the-art Ghost Kitchen equipped with food-delivery robots in San Francisco, and the first drive-through-only mobile and delivery Taco Bell in Missouri.The company successfully raised over $2.2 million through the national Taco Bell Foundation fundraiser Round Up. DRG's strides in Round Up allowed them to contribute over $1 million in Community Grants and $100,000 in Live Mas Scholarships in their local communities, empowering youth in their pursuit of higher education. Additionally, DRG raised $75,000 for the Taco Bell Foundation during a world-class racing watch party hosted at the renowned Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina.DRG stands at the forefront of technological advancements in the quick-service restaurant industry. One such advancement includes testing a process in collaboration with Taco Bell that encourages 100% of dining room orders to be placed via kiosks. This initiative enhances convenience for both customers and employees. Additionally, DRG is investing in sustainable practices, including solar power and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Two stations are scheduled to open this year in Northern California, including an all-electric Taco Bell with a goal of a net-zero energy footprint.As the company looks ahead this year, it remains dedicated to its mission for growth and innovation. DRG is excited about its robust pipeline and plans to open new restaurants this year, starting with a new cantina in Downtown LA.“At Taco Bell, innovation runs in our DNA, and DRG is an excellent example of a franchise organization that is able to harness that energy into amazing growth and customer experiences. We are excited to continue collaborating with DRG and look forward to the opening of their Cantina in Downtown, LA, along with their other impressive concepts slated for this year,” Scott Mezvinsky, President, Taco Bell North America and International.“We are enthusiastic about the future and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional customer dining experiences while expanding our presence in the communities we serve,” concluded Ellison.For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit .About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

