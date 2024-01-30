Ncloud Integrators Joins Rocketlane As Preferred Implementation And Expert Services Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, and nCloud Integrators, a leading software implementation and data integration consulting firm, today announced a new strategic partnership where nCloud Integrators will be the preferred implementation and expert services partner for Rocketlane.Rocketlane uniquely ties together projects, people, finances, and customer experience to help teams orchestrate world-class service deliveries. Their all-in-one offering centralizes work and gives actionable insights to shorten time-to-value, improve utilization, and maximize profitability.nCloud Integrators' Rocketlane Accelerate Quickstart Service takes a collaborative and iterative approach to implementation based on each customer's desired business outcomes, and includes five phases: Kickoff, Initialize, Build, Activate, and Run. Typically, go-lives happen within a matter of weeks. For those organizations already“live” on Rocketlane, nCloud Integrators offers Rocketlane Expert Services best-practice assistance.“Our Rocketlane Expert Services assistance is based on each customer's particular needs, but may include strategic suggestions for improvement, ongoing knowledge transfer and enablement, and/or the overall management of daily Rocketlane operations,” states Chris Darius, nCloud Integrators Co-Founder and CFO.“Some specific areas where we can help Rocketlane clients include resource management, capacity planning, and methodology development.”nCloud Integrators uses Rocketlane internally for professional services automation, and because of this, understands the steps required for a complete migration and implementation, as well as the functionality within the platform that can truly benefit companies looking for professional services automation and customer onboarding.“This partnership brings the best in the industry together. Our technology coupled with nCloud's expertise will unlock the full potential of digital transformations and put our clients on the best path for success,” said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketlane.About RocketlaneRocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit .About nCloud IntegratorsnCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud's team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud's services and decades of software industry services experience, visit .

