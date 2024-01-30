Raycroft Named CRO Of Adaptive Processing Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Azeez, Executive Chairman of APSBERWYN, PA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptive Processing Solutions (APS), a leading provider of insurance and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ted Raycroft to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Raycroft will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing all revenue-generating activities within the company, including sales, pricing, marketing, and customer support. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Raycroft is well-equipped to drive business growth and maximize revenue for APS."We are thrilled to have Ted as our new Chief Revenue Officer," said Michael Azeez, Executive Chairman of APS. "His expertise and dedication to serving clients make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, APS will continue to grow and thrive in the insurance and risk management industry."One of Raycroft's key responsibilities will be effectively communicating the range of APS services to support companies in the property/casualty and group health industries. Among the advanced solutions offered by APS are workflow automation, medical bill review, data capture, digital mailroom, electronic billing, payment solutions, and a collection of other products and services. With his strong background in sales and business development, Raycroft is well-equipped to showcase the value and benefits of the company's solutions to current and potential clients.“My biggest commitment is to be responsive to our clients and their needs. As Chief Revenue Officer, I will maintain continuous contact with clients to better understand their needs, concerns, and challenges,” said Raycroft.“As a client sponsor and advocate, we will ensure that APS is making a positive impact on their business and their bottom line.”Prior to joining APS in 2020, Raycroft spent nearly 20 years with Mitchell International, Inc., rising to Vice President of Sales where he was responsible for generating over $100 million in recurring annual revenue through the sale of property casualty claims related solutions with a 98% client retention rate.Before that, Raycroft served as the Director of Sales for National Accounts at ManagedComp Inc., where he successfully developed national accounts and program business through individual production and field sales staff support. In that role, he identified, developed, and launched ManagedComp's Alternative Market Strategy, driving $60 million in new market sales growth in the first 18 months.Raycroft holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, and an MBA from Bentley College in Waltham, MA. With his strong educational background and extensive experience in sales and business development, Raycroft is well-positioned to drive revenue and business growth for APS.About Adaptive Processing Solutions:Adaptive Processing Solutions, THE experts in casualty claims management, was founded with the simple, yet powerful mission of reducing the cost of risk for our clients. The APS family of rules-based, expert claims-processing platforms allows for meaningful changes to an organization's workflow that maximize cost savings, efficiency gains, and productivity growth over the lifecycle of a claim in the workers' compensation and auto casualty sectors. For more information about APS, visit .

