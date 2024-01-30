EU Should Not Give In To Hungary's Blackmail - MEP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of the EU countries should not give in to "blackmail" from Hungary's leadership, according to the center-right European People's Party group spokesman on budgets, Portuguese MEP Jose Manuel Fernandes.

That's according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

"It is not acceptable for one EU prime minister, Viktor Orban, to harm European citizens – the 450 million European citizens – with his blackmail and with his blockade tactics. This political blackmail should never be rewarded," Fernandes said.

The MEP added that today's challenges require EU solidarity, backed up with concrete actions and coordinated policies. He called on the Council of the EU to decide quickly on the revision of the EU's long-term budget, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

"The EU budget currently lacks the financial resources needed to meet our objectives. It must be reinforced with enough resources to tackle pressing issues such as migration, for strategic investments, and to enhance the competitiveness of the Union. We also urgently need to confirm financial support for Ukraine in the form of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility," he added.

Financial Times reported earlier that the EU was ready to sabotage Hungary's economy if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the allocation of EUR 50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine at a summit on February 1.